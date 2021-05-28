CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillFriday, May 28, 2021, 09:45 AM EDT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 LHR Ethereum Mining Performance And New Limiter Revealed

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060 was the first Ampere graphics card to introduced a cryptocurrency limiter. In early testing, the limiter gradually reduced the hash rate of the GPU arm around 41 MH/s to 26 MH/s or lower, in the hopes of making them less attractive to Ethereum miners. However, enthusiasts quickly found multiple workarounds to defeat the limiter, restoring its original mining performance.

NVIDIA is back again with Lite Hash Rate (LHR) GPUs, and the folks over at Expreview have gotten their hands on the Zotac GeForce RTX 3060 LHR Apocalypse GOC, which is exclusive to the Chinese market. According to the site, which performed a wide variety of real-world gaming and synthetic benchmarks, gaming performance remains unchanged compared to the original revision of the GeForce RTX 3060.

This is good news to anyone in the market for a GeForce RTX 3060 LHR; if you can actually get your hands on one in the first place. As for Ethereum mining performance, the new limiter has been tweaked compared to the first iteration. As we stated earlier, the original limiter reduced the hash rate gradually once the driver detected cryptocurrency mining activity. With the GeForce RTX 3060 LHR, mining performance was immediately reduced to between 20 to 22 MH/s.

Since we are still early in the game when it comes to the GeForce RTX 30 LTR Series, there is no word yet on any new workarounds that could be used to break this new limiter. We're almost certain that solutions will be found; it's just a matter of how long it will take for the mining community to work their magic.

For now, it looks as though NVIDIA has accomplished what it set out to do with the LHR cards: keep gaming performance intact while fending off Ethereum miners. However, given the strong demand for all current-generation graphics cards these days, we have the feeling that the LHR cards will do little to help improve the availability of cards to actual gamers.

