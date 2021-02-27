NVIDIA's CMP 90HX Crypto Mining Card Reportedly Based On GeForce RTX 3080





Earlier this month, NVIDIA announced its CMP HX family of Crypto Mining Processors, which are intended for professional miners looking to make some big bucks. This week, we found out that the entry-level CMP 30HX and 40HX feature the Turing TU116 and TU106 GPUs, respectively.

Today, VideoCardz revealed that the next step up in the family -- the CMP 50HX -- is also based on Turing, specifically the TU102. The CMP 50HX is thus closely related to the previous generation flagship GeForce RTX 2080 Ti.

GeForce RTX 3080

But more interesting is the fact that the top-of-the-line CMP 90HX features the GA102, which means that it's most closely aligned with the current Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3080. Gamers probably won't like the idea of hard-to-find Turing GPUs destined for crypto mining cards, but NVIDIA previously revealed that these GPUs "don't meet the specifications required of a GeForce GPU and, thus, don't impact the availability of GeForce GPUs to gamers."

The report opines that these crypto mining GPUs most likely have "broken Tensor, RT, TMUs, or ROPs [that] renders them unfit for the GeForce badge, but still good enough to serve as a slave in a mining farm doing complex mathematical equations." That sounds like a fair deal to us.





The hash rate of the CMP 90HX more than triples that of the entry-level CMP 30HX while nearly doubling up on the CMP 50HX. However, the CMP 90HX is also quite a bit more power-hungry with a 320-watt TDP.

NVIDIA's CMP 30HX and 40HX will supposedly be available from board partners like ASUS, EVGA, Gigabyte, and MSI in March. The CMP 50HX and 90HX, however, will launch during the second quarter.