Get A GeForce RTX 3080 Ti For Just $929 And Other Great RTX Deals

by Lane BabuderSunday, July 24, 2022, 12:27 PM EDT
The last couple of years have been brutal for gamers that wanted to upgrade their graphics cards, due to sky high pricing and scarce availability. With these hot new sales though, it may be about time to take the plunge.

First in our list is an MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Ventus 3X 12GB OC (Pictured above). This factory overclocked GPU has 12 GB of graphics memory running at 1.71 GHz. And with a triple fan design, and MSI's massive cooler with multiple heat pipes, you know this card can stay cool under load. Pick it up for a discounted $929.99; that's a whole 38% off from its original $1,499.99, which is a saving of about $570!


If that MSI 3080 Ti is a bit too rich for your blood, PNY has got you covered with its PNY GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8GB XLR8 Gaming. This card's 8 GB of graphics memory is clocked at 1.575 GHz, and it also has some nifty RGB features. This card is currently priced at $699.99, down from $749.99.


Of course, there are more affordable options further down the stack, like the 8GB ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Twin Edge OC. Also housing a nice 8GB of graphics memory, this time clocked to 1.695 GHz, this little twin fan beast can still tackle just about all of today's modern games. And with a price tag of only $469, down 12% from $529.99, your wallet won't take a beating.

There are a couple more deals we found as well, and in the end, if you purchase any of the cards we've listed we don't think you'll be disappointed.

