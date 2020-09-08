NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ampere Rumored For November With Up To 4864 CUDA Cores

Here's how the lineup shakes out...

GeForce RTX 3090: 10,496 CUDA cores, 1.7GHz boost clock, 24GB GDDR6X, 36 Shader TFLOPS, 69 RT TFLOPS, 285 Tensor TFLOPs, $1,400

Over on Twitter, leaker @kopite7kimi suggests a GeForce RTX 3060 Ti or GeForce RTX 3060 Super is inbound at some point, powered by a GA104-200 GPU. It is said to feature 4,864 CUDA cores and 8GB of GDDR6 memory.





To put that into further perspective, the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti features 4,352 CUDA cores and 11GB of GDDR6 memory, on a 352-bit memory bus. It is not mentioned how wide the bus width might be on the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti/Super, but if the leak is accurate, it will at least have more CUDA cores, and of course the improvements that Ampere brings over Turing.





We can also assume that the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti/Super will land somewhere south of $499, since that is what the GeForce RTX 3070 costs. Depending on how it performs, it could be an immensely popular graphics card, offering some killer bang for the buck.





It is also not clear when the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti/Super might come out. NVIDIA's aggressive pricing out of the gate means it can be patient with follow-up models, depending on what AMD delivers with Big Navi, and when those parts become available.

