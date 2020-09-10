CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillThursday, September 10, 2020, 03:34 PM EDT

Deep GeForce RTX 20 Graphics Card Price Cuts En Route With Looming Ampere Launch

asus rtx 2080 pricing 2
NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 20 Series of graphics cards have ruled the roost when it comes to PC gaming performance for roughly two years now. But with the arrival of the new GeForce RTX 30 Series (Ampere), the performance torch is about to be passed to a new breed of GPU monsters.

Given that the GeForce RTX 3080 is twice as fast as the old GeForce RTX 2080 at $699, while the GeForce RTX 3070 is faster than the previous flagship GeForce RTX 2080 Ti at less than half the price ($499), there is sure to be some reshuffling when it comes to pricing for these elder Turing-based graphics cards.

asus rtx 2080 pricing

Luckily, we’re seeing the first movement on the pricing front for the GeForce RTX 20 Series, albeit from vendors in the Philippines and Malaysia. First spotted by the folks over at Tom’s Hardware, ASUS’ Philippines subsidiary announced via Facebook that it is offering discounts of 50 percent or more on its GeForce RTX 2080 Super and around 40 percent on the GeForce RTX 2070 Super. The standard GeForce RTX 2070 has seen its priced cut by “only” around 20 percent.

Not to be left out, Zotac in Malaysia is discounting its GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Triple Fan card by a whopping 55 percent. 

zotac gaming rtx 2080 ti

Needless to say, the heavy discounts are on the way, and should be arriving in the United States shortly before or after the launch of the GeForce RTX 3080 (September 17th). There’s no telling if the price cuts will be as dramatic as we see above, or if vendors will get even more aggressive to unload existing inventory. Afterall, trying to sell a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti at any price around $500 is going to tough considering the raw performance that the GeForce RTX 3070 offers (not to mention its second-generation RT cores for improved ray tracing performance). The same goes for the GeForce RTX 2080 versus the new GeForce RTX 3080.

Stay tuned as we’ll definitely be keeping track of all the discounts that will be inbound in the days and weeks to come for gaming enthusiasts.


Tags:  Nvidia, Asus, Zotac, (nasdaq:nvda), turing, geforce rtx 2080 ti, geforce rtx 2080 super
Via:  ASUS ROG via Tom's Hardware

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Will Intel Tiger Lake Roar?
Heck Yes
Meh
IDK - AMD
No
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms