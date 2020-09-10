Deep GeForce RTX 20 Graphics Card Price Cuts En Route With Looming Ampere Launch





NVIDIA ’s GeForce RTX 20 Series of graphics cards have ruled the roost when it comes to PC gaming performance for roughly two years now. But with the arrival of the new GeForce RTX 30 Series (Ampere), the performance torch is about to be passed to a new breed of GPU monsters.

Given that the GeForce RTX 3080 is twice as fast as the old GeForce RTX 2080 at $699, while the GeForce RTX 3070 is faster than the previous flagship GeForce RTX 2080 Ti at less than half the price ($499), there is sure to be some reshuffling when it comes to pricing for these elder Turing-based graphics cards.





Luckily, we’re seeing the first movement on the pricing front for the GeForce RTX 20 Series, albeit from vendors in the Philippines and Malaysia. First spotted by the folks over at Tom’s Hardware, ASUS’ Philippines subsidiary announced via Facebook that it is offering discounts of 50 percent or more on its GeForce RTX 2080 Super and around 40 percent on the GeForce RTX 2070 Super. The standard GeForce RTX 2070 has seen its priced cut by “only” around 20 percent.

Not to be left out, Zotac in Malaysia is discounting its GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Triple Fan card by a whopping 55 percent.





Needless to say, the heavy discounts are on the way, and should be arriving in the United States shortly before or after the launch of the GeForce RTX 3080 (September 17th). There’s no telling if the price cuts will be as dramatic as we see above, or if vendors will get even more aggressive to unload existing inventory. Afterall, trying to sell a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti at any price around $500 is going to tough considering the raw performance that the GeForce RTX 3070 offers (not to mention its second-generation RT cores for improved ray tracing performance). The same goes for the GeForce RTX 2080 versus the new GeForce RTX 3080.

Stay tuned as we’ll definitely be keeping track of all the discounts that will be inbound in the days and weeks to come for gaming enthusiasts.