NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060 Is Sticking Around And Might Get A Price Cut To Boot

Things get murky around currency conversion though. While it's true that 1,899 Yuan is worth nearly $270, currency conversion isn't always an accurate way to figure out how much a product would cost in a different country. Take for instance AMD's Radeon RX 6750 GRE 10GB , which has an official MSRP of 2,219 Yuan or $269 USD. However, 2,219 Yuan is worth over $310, not $269, which implies graphics cards in China are inherently more expensive by around 15%. If we factor in that 15% premium, that Onda 3060 12GB GPU could cost just $230 in the US, if it ever gets here.A $230, brand-new GeForce RTX 3060 12GB sounds great, but also a little too good to be true, despite the existence of this cheap RTX 3060 in China. While it does seem to be the case that NVIDIA is asking its Chinese partners to make cheaper 3060 12GB cards, there's no indication thus far that this is going to carry over internationally. Even if there is a price cut to the 3060 12GB, it's hard to say how much it might be, and whether it would improve the RTX 3060 12GB's position against the newer GeForce RTX 4060 priced at $299