GeForce RTX 3080 Unboxing: NVIDIA's Ampere Beast Unleashed

Last week, NVIDIA officially announced its GeForce RTX 30 Series of graphics cards, which consists of the GeForce RTX 3070 , GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090. Luckily for us, we have the “flagship” GeForce RTX 3080 in our hands right now along with an unboxing video for you to enjoy.

As we detailed before the GeForce RTX 30 Series was even revealed (thanks to leaks), the GeForce RTX 3080 uses a push-pull cooling system with a blower exhausting hot air through the PCIe slot (as we’ve typically come to expect). However, there is a second fan on the opposite side of the board that draws air through the actual graphics card and exhausts it on the side of the card closest to your CPU.