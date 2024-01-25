CATEGORIES
home News

NVIDIA GeForce NOW Just Delivered A Big Upgrade To Android Gamers

by Paul LillyThursday, January 25, 2024, 10:28 AM EDT
GeForce NOW on a smartphone.
As promised earlier this month, NVIDIA has rolled out an update to its GeForce NOW cloud game streaming service that will be of interest to Android users. Effective with the latest update to the GeForce NOW Android app, members subscribed to the Ultimate tier can stream at up to a 1440p resolution at 120 frames per second, versus the previous cap of 1080p at 120 FPS.

"Ultimate members can stream...over 1,800 titles from the GeForce NOW library on select 120Hz Android phones and tablets at pixel-perfect quality. Plus, they can take gameplay even further with eight-hour sessions and tap GeForce RTX 4080-powered servers for faster access to their gaming libraries," NVIDIA explains in a blog post.

NVIDIA announced earlier this month that Android users would "soon" have access to higher quality streams, but didn't reveal exactly when. Soon, as it were, turned out to be a couple of weeks. In addition to now being able to play at 2560x1440 at 120 FPS on supported Android devices, Ultimate members can also hit 120 FPS at 2560x1600, 3840x1080, 2560x1080, and of course 1920x1080.

The Ultimate tier runs $19.99 per month or $99.99 if playing for six months, the latter of which works out to a discounted $16.67/month rate. That's the top tier with all the bells and whistles, including access to GeForce RTX 4080 pods, eight-hour gaming sessions, and other perks.

GeForce NOW streaming options menu for mobile.

According to NVIDIA, you'll need at least a 35Mbps internet connection to play at 1440p and 120 FPS. NVIDiA also recommends tapping into your router's 5GHz band, rather than the 2.4GHz band. However, the feasibility really depends on your line of sight and/or how many obstructions there are between your device and your router—2.4GHz is better at penetrating walls, while 5GHz is potentially faster at shorter, less obstructed distances.

In addition to giving Android users a higher resolution cap, GeForce NOW gains 10 games this week. They include...
  • Stargate: Timekeepers (New release on Steam, Jan. 23)
  • Enshrouded (New release on Steam, Jan. 24)
  • Firefighting Simulator – The Squad (Steam)
  • Metal: Hellsinger (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)
  • Road 96: Mile 0 (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)
  • Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun (Steam)
  • Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun – Aiko’s Choice (Steam)
  • Solasta: Crown of the Magister (Steam)
  • Tails Noir (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)
  • Wobbly Life (Steam)
Meanwhile, NVIDIA is giving a heads up that Spike Chunsoft has requested that its games be removed from GeForce NOW. That entails 14 games, including AI: The Somnium Files, Fire Pro Wrestling World, and Zero Escape: The Nonary Games, among others, that will exit the service on February 2, 2024.
Tags:  Nvidia, Android, cloud gaming, (nasdaq:nvda), geforce now
Hot Hardware CES 2024 Coverage Brought To You By Lenovo
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment