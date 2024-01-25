NVIDIA GeForce NOW Just Delivered A Big Upgrade To Android Gamers





As promised earlier this month , NVIDIA has rolled out an update to its GeForce NOW cloud game streaming service that will be of interest to Android users. Effective with the latest update to the GeForce NOW Android app, members subscribed to the Ultimate tier can stream at up to a 1440p resolution at 120 frames per second, versus the previous cap of 1080p at 120 FPS.





"Ultimate members can stream...over 1,800 titles from the GeForce NOW library on select 120Hz Android phones and tablets at pixel-perfect quality. Plus, they can take gameplay even further with eight-hour sessions and tap GeForce RTX 4080-powered servers for faster access to their gaming libraries," NVIDIA explains in a blog post.





NVIDIA announced earlier this month that Android users would "soon" have access to higher quality streams, but didn't reveal exactly when. Soon, as it were, turned out to be a couple of weeks. In addition to now being able to play at 2560x1440 at 120 FPS on supported Android devices, Ultimate members can also hit 120 FPS at 2560x1600, 3840x1080, 2560x1080, and of course 1920x1080.





The Ultimate tier runs $19.99 per month or $99.99 if playing for six months, the latter of which works out to a discounted $16.67/month rate. That's the top tier with all the bells and whistles, including access to GeForce RTX 4080 pods , eight-hour gaming sessions, and other perks.













According to NVIDIA, you'll need at least a 35Mbps internet connection to play at 1440p and 120 FPS. NVIDiA also recommends tapping into your router's 5GHz band, rather than the 2.4GHz band. However, the feasibility really depends on your line of sight and/or how many obstructions there are between your device and your router—2.4GHz is better at penetrating walls, while 5GHz is potentially faster at shorter, less obstructed distances.







In addition to giving Android users a higher resolution cap, GeForce NOW gains 10 games this week. They include...