CATEGORIES
home News

Waiting For NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090? Brace For A Possible Shortage Of Next-Gen GPUs

by Thiago TrevisanFriday, February 23, 2024, 11:30 AM EDT
nvidia 4080
The cat is out of the bag, NVIDIA is on an absolute winning streak that has taken the world by storm, as evidenced its latest earnings report. Gaming GPUs with the GeForce RTX 40 series mostly held on with good inventory for gamers. Meaning, its data center GPUs are hot commodities, with demand increasing at an impressive clip on the heels of an AI gold rush.

During NVIDIA's earnings call, Colette Kress, NVIDIA's Chief Financial Officer, stated "We expect our next-generation products to be supply constrained as demand far exceeds supply." NVIDIA's next generation Blackwell architecture will be enticing for the market, but it will come with potential inventory issues due to demand. We have seen the fate of data center GPUs intermingle with gaming products all too often, such as the push in China for GeForce RTX 4090s to keep up with AI demand. 

This could very well mean that future gaming products, such as a potential GeForce RTX 5090, may prove very difficult for gamers to get a hold of. The GeForce RTX 4090 itself experienced a shortage during the initial phases of its life, with gamers scooping up the class-leading product en-masse. After a brief period of good availability, it once again became scarce as the AI market sought to acquire it as well. 

One can almost expect that NVIDIA's next-gen Blackwell data center products will certainly be tough to get if the current trajectory remains constant. Future products such as NVIDIA's B100 AI GPU likely will have significant performance gains, making it an easy purchasing decision for data centers looking to remain competitive. Whether this AI demand carries over to the GeForce RTX lineup and slows that supply for gamers is yet to be seen, but the stage is certainly set. 

amd

Could a future shortage of NVIDIA's Blackwell GeForce RTX GPUs open the path for a competitor to sweep in? AMD has had some impressive attempts at challenging NVIDIA in the gaming sector, namely the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7800 XT. The Radeon RX 7900 XTX proved to match the GeForce RTX 4080 well in rasterized performance for less money. Likewise, the Radeon RX 7800 XT put up some strong competition against the GeForce RTX 4070, resulting in price drops around these market segments.

While rumors always swirl as to the fate of future AMD Radeon GPUs, it would be a boon for gamers if they released highly-competitive products. This is especially true if NVIDIA does experience an eventual shortage of its Blackwell GeForce RTX GPUs, which may become expensive on the second-hand market much like during the GPU crisis with cryptocurrency in 2021. 

It is clear that NVIDIA is reaping the rewards from its data center products to a record-level, what remains unclear is what effect that ultimately will have on its gaming division, considering its CFO's disclosure. Gamers must wait patiently, products likely will have the performance to impress, but availability and pricing may once again trend in a more difficult direction. 
Tags:  Nvidia, (nasdaq:nvda), blackwell, geforce rtx 5090
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment