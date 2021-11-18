NVIDIA GeForce NOW Subscribers Can Claim A Free Copy Of Crysis Remastered, Here's How
There's a good chance your PC can run Crysis Remastered if you're rocking a relatively modern setup. Know what else can? NVIDIA's cloud gaming service GeForce NOW, which recently added an RTX 3080 tier. If you're willing to commit to a six-month membership, you can receive Crysis Remastered for free as a perk.
NVIDIA's giving away redeemable codes for Crysis Remastered to anyone who signs up for six months of a paid membership tier in GeForce NOW. There are two to choose from—the Priority level, which runs $49.99 for six months (equivalent to a discounted $8.33/month rate) and the RTX 3080 tier for $99.99 for six months (equivalent to $16.67 per month).
Here's how the two break down...
RTX 3080 Membership
- RTX 3080 Rig | RTX On
- Exclusive Access to RTX 3080 Servers
- 8-Hour Session Length
- Up to 1440p at 120 FPS (PC and Mac)
- Up to 4K HDR Shield TV
Priority Membership
- Premium Rig | RTX On
- Priority Access to Gaming Servers
- 6-Hour Session Length
- Up to 1080p at 60 FPS
You can also sign up for free, which gets you a basic rig (no RTX), standard access, and one-hour gaming sessions. That's a good way to try out the service, though it doesn't come with the Crysis Remastered perk.
The free game offer is good for both new signups and current monthly Founders and Priority members who upgrade to a six-month subscription.
"Founders, exclusively, can upgrade to a GeForce NOW RTX 3080 membership and receive 10 percent off the subscription price and no risk to their current Founders benefits. They can revert back to their original Founders plan and retain 'Founders for Life' pricing, as long as they remain in consistent good standing on any paid membership plan," NVIDIA explains.
In addition, NVIDIA says current RTX 3080 members will receive game codes in the coming days as a 'thank you' being one of the first give it a whirl. For everyone else, is the RTX 3080 tier worth it? You can check out our GeForce NOW RTX 3080 review, but the Cliff Notes version is the service is solid and definitely worth considering, especially with GPUs being so hard to find these days.
As to the freebie's fine print, the code can be redeemed at the Epic Game Store through January 31, 2022. NVIDIA will continue to give out codes "while supplies last," and it's no clear how many it has earmarked to give away. If interested, head over to the GeForce NOW landing page.