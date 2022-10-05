These NVIDIA GeForce GPUs Are Your Ticket To Triple-Digit Overwatch 2 Framerates





In Blizzard’s Overwatch 2, new NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GPUs like the RTX 4090 can propel pixels so fast that users can experience 500+ FPS gameplay, at the increasingly popular 1440p screen resolution. However, don’t worry about needing the latest and greatest (most expensive) GPUs to dive into Overwatch 2, NVIDIA also shares details of far more accessibly priced GPU options that are still capable of 144+ FPS at 1080p.





Overwatch 2 launched on Tuesday, and both AMD and NVIDIA launched fresh drivers with optimizations in place for this sure-fire free-to-play hit. The competitive multiplayer first-person hero shooter really benefits from fast frame rates and low latency and thus really shines on powerful PCs. Alongside its driver release, NVIDIA spelled out just how fast this new team-based battler can run—in terms of FPS and latency—on a selection of its GeForce GPUs.















Boosted frame rates mean that competitive gamers can see and shoot with fewer limits imposed upon their senses by their hardware. Moreover, lowered latency has similar benefits, facilitating faster target acquisition, aim precision, and the capability to react faster to explosive events.





As we reported last month, the flagship Ada Lovelace graphics card from NVIDIA is capable of running Overwatch so fast that Blizzard increased the game’s frame rate cap to 600 FPS —achievable with an RTX 4090. The chart embedded above also shows you some average FPS and latency figure users can expect to with GPUs such as the GeForce RTX 4080, RTX 3080, RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 (at 1440p). Even the mid-range Ampere architecture champ can play this game at 1440p / 122 FPS. If we were to use a 1080p monitor, GeForce RTX 3060 performance would be reach beyond 144 Hz, according to NVIDIA’s testing.









To further enhance your slick and smooth Overwatch 2 gaming experience, NVIDIA suggests gamers consider using a G-Sync eSports display—boosting game clarity, reducing motion blur, and eliminating tearing. It goes on to point to some research it carried out espousing the use of 1440p G-Sync eSports displays, for up to 3% better aiming accuracy—a metric NVIDIA characterizes as potentially “the difference between victory and defeat.”



