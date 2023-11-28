Geekom's Mini PC Powered By AMD Phoenix Breaks Cover With A Slick Metal Design





Geekom has unveiled a new highly compact Mini-PC sporting AMD’s latest high-performance Ryzen 7000 mobile CPUs. The system measures just 112.4mm in width and length, and 37mm in height, and comes with a 40GBps USB port and SD card reader, making it a highly capable mini-PC suitable for mainstream consumers and even content creators. The new system is expected to launch next month in China before being released to other parts of the world.







