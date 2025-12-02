Geekom Unveils All-Metal GeekBook X14 Pro OLED Laptop To Challenge MacBook Air





Geekom may be best known for its lineup of mini PCs, but it's looking to make a splash in the laptop market with what it claims is the world's first all-metal ultralight model, the GeekBook X14 Pro. From our vantage point, it's basically a Windows version of Apple's newest MacBook Air , though there are key differences, not the least of which is x86 versus an Arm-based chip. There's also a larger GeekBook X16 Pro on tap.





The press release puts most of the focus on the GeekBook X14 Pro, which measures 311.7 x 215.4 x 16.9 millimeters (12.27 x 8.48 x 0.67 inches) and weighs 999 grams (2.2 pounds). To put it into perspective, the 13-inch MacBook Air is slightly thinner at 0.44 inches and a tad heftier at 2.7 pounds. The 15-inch MacBook Air measures 0.45 inches high and weights 3.3 pounds.





Of course, Geekom isn't calling out the MacBook Air in its marketing pitch, but rather competing Windows laptops.













"As the more compact of the two, the GeekBook X14 Pro unites premium craftsmanship with cutting-edge performance in an ultra-portable form factor. Encased in a lightweight magnesium alloy chassis with a soft-touch finish, it weighs just 2.2 lbs, making it the lightest Windows laptop in its category. Its sleek profile measures only 16.9 mm at its thinnest point, roughly the diameter of a standard ballpoint pen, ensuring effortless mobility," Geekom says.





According to a specs infographic obtained by the folks at Notebookcheck, the GeekBook X14 Pro comes with the option of an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H (16C/22T, up to 5.1GHz, 24MB L3 cache) or Core Ultra 5 125H (14C/18T, up to 4.5GHz, 18MB L3 cache) processor, both based on Meteor Lake













Other specs include a 14-inch OLED display with a 2.8K resolution (2880x1800, 16:10), 120Hz refresh rate, and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space; up to 32GB of LPDDR5X-7500 memory; a 1TB M.2 solid state drive (SSD); and Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless connectivity.





Other I/O consists of two USB4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, a 3.mm headphone/microphone combo jack, and a single HDMI 2.0 output. A pair of speakers supporting DTS:X Ultra and a 72Wh battery supporting up to 16 hours of video playback round out the features.



