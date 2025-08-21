CATEGORIES
Geekom A9 Max Mini Gaming PC Rocks A Ryzen AI 9 HX370 And 80 TOPS Of AI Muscle

by Aaron LeongThursday, August 21, 2025, 11:54 AM EDT
Geekom has officially announced the A9 Max Mini PC. While it's no M5 Mac Mini, the core of the A9 Max is a potent AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX370 processor, which in of itself is capable of 80 TOPS of total AI performance. Combined with an integrated Radeon 890M and fast innards, this machine is a nice addition to the burgeoning mini pc market and ought to be ideal for developers, content creators, and casual gamers.

geekom a9 front1

So yes, the Geekom A9 Max rocks an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX370 chipset built on the Zen 5 microarchitecture and a 4-nanometer N4P process. This processor features a hybrid core design with 12 cores and 24 threads, a configurable thermal design power (TDP) from 15 watts to 54W, and a Radeon 890M iGPU based on RDNA 3.5. A welcome icing on the cake is the HX370's dedicated Ryzen AI engine, an XDNA 2-based neural processing unit (NPU), which pumps out 50 TOPS (plus 30 GPU) of AI acceleration. Such power is great for on-device AI workloads ranging from complex photo and video editing to real-time language translation and advanced productivity tasks.

A9 Max also comes with dual PCIe 4.0 SSD slots and up to 8TB of storage. Memory is 32GB of dual-channel DDR5 SO-DIMM as standard, which can be upgraded to a sizeable 128GB. The device’s connectivity array features dual 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4.

geeksom a9 max drop1

The A9 Max is capable of driving a max of four displays simultaneously partly thanks to dual USB4 ports, which support up to 8K display output, alongside DP1.4 and dual HDMI 2.1 ports. 

Housed in a handsome metallic chassis similar to its predecessor, the compact A9 Max (measuring 135 × 132 × 45.6 millimeters) looks good on almost any desk, although users can hide it behind a monitor via a VESA mount if they so choose.

Geekom states that the A9 Max usually MSRPs for $1,200, but is offering the machine right now for $999. For that, you'll get 32GB of RAM, a 2TB NVMe SSD, Windows 11 Pro preinstalled, a 3-year limited warranty, and 24/7 online assistance.
