Geekom A9 Max Mini Gaming PC Rocks A Ryzen AI 9 HX370 And 80 TOPS Of AI Muscle
So yes, the Geekom A9 Max rocks an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX370 chipset built on the Zen 5 microarchitecture and a 4-nanometer N4P process. This processor features a hybrid core design with 12 cores and 24 threads, a configurable thermal design power (TDP) from 15 watts to 54W, and a Radeon 890M iGPU based on RDNA 3.5. A welcome icing on the cake is the HX370's dedicated Ryzen AI engine, an XDNA 2-based neural processing unit (NPU), which pumps out 50 TOPS (plus 30 GPU) of AI acceleration. Such power is great for on-device AI workloads ranging from complex photo and video editing to real-time language translation and advanced productivity tasks.
A9 Max also comes with dual PCIe 4.0 SSD slots and up to 8TB of storage. Memory is 32GB of dual-channel DDR5 SO-DIMM as standard, which can be upgraded to a sizeable 128GB. The device’s connectivity array features dual 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4.
The A9 Max is capable of driving a max of four displays simultaneously partly thanks to dual USB4 ports, which support up to 8K display output, alongside DP1.4 and dual HDMI 2.1 ports.
Housed in a handsome metallic chassis similar to its predecessor, the compact A9 Max (measuring 135 × 132 × 45.6 millimeters) looks good on almost any desk, although users can hide it behind a monitor via a VESA mount if they so choose.
Geekom states that the A9 Max usually MSRPs for $1,200, but is offering the machine right now for $999. For that, you'll get 32GB of RAM, a 2TB NVMe SSD, Windows 11 Pro preinstalled, a 3-year limited warranty, and 24/7 online assistance.