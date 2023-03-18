Gaming, Switch And Tech Deals Are Go, Ushering In GDC 23, Zelda BOW 33% Off
The 2023 Game Developer Conference (GDC) is coming on March 20 in San Francisco. The international conference provides a venue for game and hardware developers to showcase their latest and greatest creations. We've put together a big list of gaming goodies we think you might love to celebrate the upcoming event.
16" Acer Predator Triton Gaming Laptop (pictured above). There is not much this powerful laptop can't do. With a 2TB SSD, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, an Intel Core i7-1270H, and a GeForce RTX 3070, it could qualify as a desktop replacement, especially for new games that might be announced at GDC. At a discount of 10%, you'd save $227.88 and only pay $2,099 for this powerful portable.
With an amazingly overpowered gaming device, you might want to fully immerse yourself in a digital world. What better way than VR? The Meta Quest 2 was released with some of the lowest prices on VR anyone had seen up to that point. Well, the 256 GB model of this headset is on sale right now. So, for only $429, you can enjoy some Beat Saber and other immersive VR titles. That's a savings of $61.52 with the 13% discount.
Of course, if you're just not that down for PC or VR, the Nintendo Switch is one of the best-selling consoles of all time. While not on sale, the partially portable original model of the gaming device has dropped in price across the board thanks to its age and the fact that Nintendo released the OLED model. So, you could pick up the Nintendo Switch for as little as $286.99, or the Animal Crossing Bundle for $288.20.
If you buy that Nintendo Switch, you'll likely want some games to go with it. We have a few options for your new console, and they're all on sale. Our favorite choices are Bayonetta 3, at $49.02, which is 18% off and a savings of $10.97, as well as Mario Party Super Stars and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, both of which are 33% off, depending on whether you purchase physical or digital, making them $39.99. You might want to pick up Breath of the Wild to prepare yourself for its follow-up, Tears of the Kingdom. Of course, more, not necessarily Switch games, are on sale below.
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition - $39.99 (43% off, save $30)
- LEGO Brawls & Hot Wheels Unleashed PS4 Bundle - $48.99 (29% off, save $20.99)
- Switch Sports Accessories - $31.09 (29% off, save $12.90, and an additional 10% with coupon)
- Wireless Switch Controller - $25.98 (save $3 with coupon)
- 15.6" Asus ROG Strix Gaming Laptop - $1,499 (25% off, save $500)
- 15.6" MSI Creator Professional Laptop - $1,799 (33% off, save $900)
- 15.6" Acer Nitro 5 Laptop - $739.99 (20% off, save $190)
- 16TB Seagate External Hard Drive - $279.70 (48% off, save $260.29)
- 15.6" Gaming Laptop - $1,939
- Logitech G604 Gaming Mouse - $59.22 (41% off, save $40.77)
- Asus ROG Claymore II Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard - $205.14 (24% off, save $64.85)