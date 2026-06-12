Gaming PC Catches Stray Bullet In Bizarre Incident Involving Neighbor's Dog





Of course, local law enforcement was not entirely swayed by the "blame the pet" defense (to our knowledge, the dog does not have a canine criminal history of eating homework). The neighbor has been formally hit with criminal negligence charges, and her firearm has been permanently confiscated.





A post-mortem examination of the computer revealed that the G.Skill Trident Z DDR5 memory stick and motherboard RAM sockets bore the brunt of the impact, successfully absorbing enough energy to bend the metal and alter the bullet’s path just enough to guide it harmlessly away from the sleeping victim.





Despite the shock of the event and spending three consecutive days picking microscopic shards of glass out of the bedroom carpet, the victim has chosen to take a remarkably amicable approach to the ordeal, especially recognizing that the neighbor is appropriately paying her dues through legal penalties and the loss of her firearm. Furthermore, the neighbor's insurance policy has stepped up to handle the property damage, granting the survivor a nice $3,500 payout that can be used to build a brand-new setup.





For one lucky gamer, her well-spec'd PC graduated from a gaming rig to a literal life-saving shield when the machine deflected a bullet fired straight through her bedroom wall by a neighbor. According to local authorities, the projectile was on a direct trajectory toward the resident’s body if it had not been redirected by the PC's internal parts.The incident occurred at night when the victim (Angelbabyzz on Reddit) was startled awake by a loud bang and a shower of sharp debris. Initially under the impression that an internal component had failed or exploded, the owner turned on the lights to discover her tempered-glass computer case shattered, a physical hole torn through the motherboard, and a lead slug resting ominously under her pillow.Moments later, the neighbor responsible for the shot knocked on the door, hysterical, sobbing, and shaking with terror over the possibility that she had accidentally killed someone. While her immense remorse and immediate cooperation seem genuine (according to Angelbabyzz), the explanation she offered to the responding officers was somewhat more dubious. According to the neighbor, the firearm had been accidentally discharged by...wait for it...her dog.