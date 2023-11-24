CATEGORIES
Level-Up With Gaming Mouse Deals Up To 74% Off From Logitech, Razer, Corsair And More

by Paul LillyFriday, November 24, 2023, 09:15 AM EDT
Angled view of the Logitech G502 X Lightspeed wireless mouse.
The last thing you want to do with your swank gaming PC is to saddle it with second-rate peripherals. Sorry, but that generic two-button mouse that was a blue-light special at K-Mart is not going to cut it for competitive gaming. What will cut it, however, are any of several purpose-built gaming mice that are on sale for Black Friday. Whether you're into first-person shooters or get your jollies from real-time strategy games, there's a discounted mouse out there for your play style.

Speaking from our own experience, one of the best mouse options on the market is Logitech's G502 X Lightspeed, a wireless rodent that's comfortable, responsive, and packed with features. It's also on sale for $134.99 at Amazon (save $25).

That's not an especially deep discount (16% off), but as we stated in our review of this rodent, it's easy to recommend the G502 X Plus to gamers and power users alike. It's lightweight and agile, it sports Logitech's awesome Hero 25K sensor, it uses Omron switches on the main clickers (rated for 60 million clicks), and works just as well as a wired mouse in our hands-on testing. We also love the free-spinning scroll wheel (don't worry, you can lock into stepped action too).

If you're looking for a better bang-for-buck, you can find the Logitech G502 X Lightspeed without RGB lighting for $99.99 at Amazon (save $40) in black or white trim, and the wired model for just $59.99 at Amazon (save $20.99) in black or white trim.

Angled close-up of EVGA's X20 wireless gaming mouse.

One of the largest discounts in effect right now is a 74% saving on EVGA's X20 wireless mouse for just $17.99 at Amazon (save $52). Not that this rodent ever sells for its full list price, but the Black Friday markdown brings the X20 to it lowest price ever.

Despite its ultra-low pricing, you get some features that punch above its budget status. For one, this is a wireless mouse. It also supports up to five onboard profiles and boasts an on-the-fly DPI adjustments (up to 16,000 DPI), a triple sensor array (dual LOD sensors paired wit ha PIxart 3335 optical sensor), three-zone RGB lighting, 10 buttons, and Omron switches on the main clickers.

Razer Naga Trinity mouse on a mouse mat.
