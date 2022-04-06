Gaming Monitor Deals Are Lit With Hundreds Off And A Killer 32-Inch 144Hz 4K Beauty





Maybe you splurged on NVIDIA's monstrous GeForce RTX 3090 Ti and want to stretch its legs, or perhaps you own a reasonably powerful GPU with better bang-for-buck proposition. Either way, like a fine wine it's all about the pairing, and it's the monitor you'll be staring at for hours on end, not the graphics card. If you're in need of a new gaming monitor, we've got you covered.





Gigabytes M32U, a decked out 32-inch 4K display that's on sale for $ 599.99 at Amazon (save $200). Yes, that's a bit of a luxury purchase, but it's big, fast, and usually sells for more than the current discount.





Gigabyte's 4K gaming monitor is built around an IPS screen. It boasts a speedy 144Hz refresh rate and low 1ms response time (MPRT), and supports AMD's FreeSync technology to boot. It also touts 90% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space and 123% of the sRGB color space, so you're not trading image quality for speed. It's DisplayHDR 400 certified, too.







One thing that's somewhat unique to this monitor is a built-in KVM switch. That means you can control and switch between multiple devices with a single keyboard and mouse, like a desktop PC and a laptop.

Save Big On Gaming Monitors From AOC, ASUS, LG And Samsung





Samsung's Odyssey G3 for (save $80). This is also a 32-inch display, albeit curved and with a 1920x1080 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and 5ms response time (gray to gray).

If you're not looking for a 4K display but still want a big monitor, you can bag Samsung's Odyssey G3 for $249.99 at Amazon (save $80). This is also a 32-inch display, albeit curved and with a 1920x1080 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and 5ms response time (gray to gray).





This one is built around a VA panel and is a FreeSync Premium display. It lacks HDR support and a built-in KVM switch, but is considerably cheaper than the Gigabyte monitor highlighted above.









