Check Out These Ho-Ho-HOT Gaming Laptop Deals Up To $600 Off Alienware, Lenovo And More





Could you use a new gaming laptop? Well, you can sit back and hope the big guy in the red suit brings you what you want for Christmas, but that's a tall ask. The other option is to take matters into your own hands and score a sweet deal on one of several marked-down systems at Best Buy. Some of the discounts are rather significant, too.





Alienware m16 config—it's discounted to $1,399.99 at Best Buy (save $1600). As the model name suggests, it slides into the 16-inch laptop category, which is becoming increasingly popular for gaming. As we noted in our That's the case with this—it's discounted to(save $1600). As the model name suggests, it slides into the 16-inch laptop category, which is becoming increasingly popular for gaming. As we noted in our HP Omen Transcend 16 review , 16-inch laptops offer a nice compromise between bigger and bulkier 17-inch laptops, and smaller 15.6-inch models.





The 16-inch panel on tap features a 2560x1600 resolution with a 165Hz refresh rate. It's powered by an Intel Core i7-13700HX processor (16C/24T, up to 5GHz, 30MB L3 cache) and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. Other specs include 16GB of DDR5-4800 memory, a 1TB NVMe solid state drive, HDMI 2.1 and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, and Windows 11 Pro.













Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X for $799.99 (save $600). It's toned-down in appearance and overall specs compared to the Alienware up top, but is still a capable machine for work and casual play. If you're looking to spend around half that much, another laptop with a sizable discount in play is thisfor. It's toned-down in appearance and overall specs compared to the Alienware up top, but is still a capable machine for work and casual play.





It's also smaller with a 14-inch IPS display, though the resolution is cranked up to 2880x1620 (3K) and it supports touch inputs. Popping the hood reveals an AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS processor (8C/16T, 3.2GHz to 4.7GHz, 16MB L3 cache), GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 16GB of LPDDR5 memory, and 1TB of SSD storage.





Lenovo is pitching this more towards creators, though from our vantage point, it's a decent all-around workhorse.













ASUS ROG Ally with a Z1 Extreme chip inside for $599.99 at Best Buy (save $100), or score the cheaper variant with a regular Z1 (read: non-extreme) SoC for a low $399.99 (save $200). Okay, so this one is not a laptop, but it is portable, has great gaming chops, and is still on sale—you can grab thechip inside for(save $100), or score the cheaper variant with a regular Z1 (read: non-extreme) SoC for a low





You can check out our ASUS ROG Ally review for the full scoop with plenty of benchmarks to digest. Summed up, it's probably the biggest competitor to Valve's Steam Deck, especially at these reduced price points. And while not without its shortcomings (mediocre gamepad build quality and so-so battery life), it offers up a slick design with superb gaming performance, an excellent display, great sound, and virtually silent operation. If you're into handheld gaming, this should be on your short list of contenders.





Here are some more great deals (and we'll get back to actual laptops now)...