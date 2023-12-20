CATEGORIES
home News

Check Out These Ho-Ho-HOT Gaming Laptop Deals Up To $600 Off Alienware, Lenovo And More

by Paul LillyWednesday, December 20, 2023, 11:30 AM EDT
Alienware m16 gaming laptop on a gray gradient background.
Could you use a new gaming laptop? Well, you can sit back and hope the big guy in the red suit brings you what you want for Christmas, but that's a tall ask. The other option is to take matters into your own hands and score a sweet deal on one of several marked-down systems at Best Buy. Some of the discounts are rather significant, too.

That's the case with this Alienware m16 config—it's discounted to $1,399.99 at Best Buy (save $1600). As the model name suggests, it slides into the 16-inch laptop category, which is becoming increasingly popular for gaming. As we noted in our HP Omen Transcend 16 review, 16-inch laptops offer a nice compromise between bigger and bulkier 17-inch laptops, and smaller 15.6-inch models.

The 16-inch panel on tap features a 2560x1600 resolution with a 165Hz refresh rate. It's powered by an Intel Core i7-13700HX processor (16C/24T, up to 5GHz, 30MB L3 cache) and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. Other specs include 16GB of DDR5-4800 memory, a 1TB NVMe solid state drive, HDMI 2.1 and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, and Windows 11 Pro.

Angled Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X 14 laptop on a gray gradient background.

If you're looking to spend around half that much, another laptop with a sizable discount in play is this Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X for $799.99 (save $600). It's toned-down in appearance and overall specs compared to the Alienware up top, but is still a capable machine for work and casual play.

It's also smaller with a 14-inch IPS display, though the resolution is cranked up to 2880x1620 (3K) and it supports touch inputs. Popping the hood reveals an AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS processor (8C/16T, 3.2GHz to 4.7GHz, 16MB L3 cache), GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 16GB of LPDDR5 memory, and 1TB of SSD storage.

Lenovo is pitching this more towards creators, though from our vantage point, it's a decent all-around workhorse.

Man holding an ASUS ROG Ally gaming handheld over his lap.

Okay, so this one is not a laptop, but it is portable, has great gaming chops, and is still on sale—you can grab the ASUS ROG Ally with a Z1 Extreme chip inside for $599.99 at Best Buy (save $100), or score the cheaper variant with a regular Z1 (read: non-extreme) SoC for a low $399.99 (save $200).

You can check out our ASUS ROG Ally review for the full scoop with plenty of benchmarks to digest. Summed up, it's probably the biggest competitor to Valve's Steam Deck, especially at these reduced price points. And while not without its shortcomings (mediocre gamepad build quality and so-so battery life), it offers up a slick design with superb gaming performance, an excellent display, great sound, and virtually silent operation. If you're into handheld gaming, this should be on your short list of contenders.

Here are some more great deals (and we'll get back to actual laptops now)...
Tags:  deals, Lenovo, Gaming, Laptops, Alienware
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment