Gaming Keyboard Blowout Sale: Steelseries, Keychron, Redragon & More Up To 63% off





Woot is having a major sale on a variety of keyboard styles from several manufacturers, and a lot of the discounts we're seeing are half off the MSRP. There are even some that blow past the 50% off mark. Sure, Amazon is getting ready to host its next Prime Big Deal Days event next month, but with the kinds of discounts Woot is offering, a strong case can be made for shopping now.





By the way, Amazon owns Woot, which is a dedicated deals site. Amazon bought the site way back in 2010 and has continued to shovel discounted items through Woot, undercutting even its own listings.





SteelSeries Apex 3 TKL that's listed for just $24.99 at Woot (50% off). That's affordable territory and is suitable if you're looking for a tenkeyless (TKL) keyboard, meaning it trades a dedicated number pad for a more compact design. One of the keyboards that is on sale is thethat's listed for just. That's affordable territory and is suitable if you're looking for a tenkeyless (TKL) keyboard, meaning it trades a dedicated number pad for a more compact design.





It's not a mechanical keyboard, but SteelSeries claims it features "whisper quiet gaming switches" that are good for over 20 million key strokes. It's also IP32 water resistant to protect against spills, it features eight zones of customizable RGB lighting, and has dedicated media controls, including a clickable volume roller.





Is it really half off, though? Versus the launch MSRP, sure. But compared to street pricing, the savings are not quite as deep. Amazon has the same keyboard listed on sale for $34.99 (20% off MSRP ). Still, it's a great price for a serviceable plank.













Keychron Q7 pictured above—it's marked down to $74.99 at Woot (63% off). Unlike the SteelSeries above, this one is a mechanical keyboard. It features Gateron G Pro switches with the choice between Red and Brown variants. What's the difference? There are a bunch of Keychron keyboards on sale too, including thepictured above—it's marked down to. Unlike the SteelSeries above, this one is a mechanical keyboard. It features Gateron G Pro switches with the choice between Red and Brown variants. What's the difference?





Gateron G Pro Red switches are linear and quiet, while the Brown switches are tactile and "gentle" sounding (between quiet and clicky). Browns also have a slightly higher operating force, but the same pre-travel and travel distance. You can reference Keychron's chart (scroll down) for more info and more switch type comparisons.





This is another compact keyboard with a 70% layout and no dedicated number pad. It's made with an all-metal CNC machined frame. According to Keychron, the aluminum is polished, anodized, sandblasted, and undergoes 24 additional manufacturing stages to make it a solid deck.





Woot is offering a few different color choices, including black, gray, and blue. However, the black model is only available with Gateron G Pro Brown switches, as the Red switches are sold out on that colorway.





