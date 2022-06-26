CATEGORIES
Gaming Companies Stand Up And Speak Out Against Roe vs Wade Overturn

by Tim SweezySunday, June 26, 2022, 11:34 AM EDT
Gaming companies took to social media last week in order to speak out against the United States Supreme Court's ruling to overturn Roe vs. Wade. The 1973 landmark case legalized abortion nationwide nearly 50 years ago.

The ruling, which was first leaked last month to the press, means there is no longer a federal constitutional right to abortion. Each state is now responsible for determining if and when an abortion is legal. Following the official release of the ruling by the Supreme Court, gaming companies began releasing statements on social media sharing support for those affected.

Gaming companies, such as Naughty Dog and Xbox, released statements following the high court's decision to overturn the landmark case last week. The statements ranged from expressing opposition to the ruling, to some companies stating they would assist any employee who needs to travel in order to have the procedure done because they live in a state where it is not permitted.

Many of the statements on Twitter expressed beliefs that reproductive freedoms are fundamental human rights. Xbox stated that it would "continue to do everything we can under the law to support our employees and enrolled dependents in accessing critical healthcare."

In a blog post on June 24th, Bungie indicated it would ensure every one of its employees and their families will have "safe and affordable access to essential healthcare needs." It added that any employee, or family member, who has to travel due to not being able to access healthcare where they live will have access to the companies reimbursement program. Other companies have shared similar statements.

Some were surprised, as studios, such as Santa Monica Studio, that are part of PlayStation's roster of game dev houses tweeted support for reproductive freedom. Sony previously banned its subsidiaries from making public statements about the case after a draft of the decision was leaked last month, according to a report by The Washington Post. Sony did, however, match a donation by Insomniac Games to the Women's Reproductive Rights Assistance Project.

