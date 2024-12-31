CATEGORIES
Gaming Chair Deals From Corsair, Razer And More To Sit In Style In 2025

by Paul LillyTuesday, December 31, 2024, 11:19 AM EDT
Corsair TC100 gaming chair in front of a desk.
Having trouble deciding how to spend your Amazon gift card(s) that you scored for Christmas? You won't find a shortage of options on the mega e-commerce site, that's for sure. If, however, you're in need of a new gaming chair, now is a good time to go shopping. There are a handful of models on sale, including ones from name brands like Corsair.

Whether a 'gaming' chair is for you or not, only you can decide. Some people love them, others despise the trend and swear by more traditional office chairs. While not always the case, the best ones tend to be super pricey, though. As much as we like Herman Miller's product line (and we like it a lot), not everyone has a grand or more to splurge on a chair (to be fair, Herman Miller has several sub-$1,000 offerings too).

So, what gaming chair options are available? One is Corsair's TC100 Relaxed gaming chair that's on sale for $179.99 at Amazon (save 28% off). We reviewed the fabric model, which is also on sale for the same price

We found it to be mostly comfortable, and it packs a nice assortment of features, including headrest and lumbar support, amble height adjustment, adjustable 2D armrests, and a reasonably steep recline angle of 90-160 degrees. You're not going to lay down in this thing, but it reclines enough to find a comfortable position for long gaming sessions.

Three Corsair T3 Rush gaming chairs in front of a gaming PC setup.

Another Corsair model that's on sale is the Corsair T3 Rush fabric gaming chair, which is down to $219.99 at Amazon (31% off).

It's similar to the TC100 Relaxed, but is a little more racing-inspired (if that matters to you). It also features 4D armrests, which means they can go up and down, swivel left and right, move left and right, and can be pushed forward and backwards.

The seat is also slightly wider than the TC100 Relaxed at 22.4 inches versus 21.2 inches, though the seat depth is a little shorter at 17.3 inches versus 19.7 inches. Otherwise, you're looking at the same height adjustment (gas lift range of 3.9 inches) and reclining angle (90-160 degrees).

Razer Fujin chair on a blue-grayish background.

If the racing chair theme is not for you, Razer's Fujin mesh gaming chair is an option that's molded more like a traditional office chair, and it's on sale for $499.99 at Amazon (23% off). It's still not cheap by any stretch, but certainly a fair bit lower than its $649.99 MSRP.

Razer rates the Fujin as being able to handle up to 300 pounds. It features a metal base with a nylon frame, 3D armrests, a breathable mesh design, and an adjustable back angle up to 130 degrees. The chair also boasts adjustable lumbar support that is supposed to conform to the curvature of your spine. We haven't sat in one ourselves, but we like that it has the option, as one size doesn't always fit all.

Here are some more gaming chair deals...
Insignia Essential gaming chair in front of a PC gaming setup.
Tags:  deals, Corsair, Razer, gaming chairs
