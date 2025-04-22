Gamemax Blade Concept Case Roars With A Lion-Inspired Design And Open-Frame Layout





Featuring a unique take on an open-frame ATX case, the Gamemax Blade Concept will definitely ellicit plenty of oohs and ahhs. Combined with the attractive lion-claw inspired slats (lined with RGB lighting), the case relies on passive airflow (plus the CPU and GPU fans) for ventilation, while supporting vertical GPU mounting plus a rear-mounted 360-millimeter radiator, as well as a rather pointless dust filtering weave mesh lining the top and front of the unit.















In case you're wondering, this case ISN'T a concept, despite being called the Blade Concept. What it is, however, is a limited-edition ATX-sized case that, according to the product page, blends "industrial aesthetics with bold gaming design to give your build a distinctive edge." Get it? Edge? Anyway, the distinctive vertical slats are actually a callback to Gamemax's penchant for lions , in this case a lion's claw mark. It works to great effect especially with the customizable RGB lighting that line the out edges as well as give a subtle glow to your priced innards.





Speaking of, the Blade Concept supports GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs (vertically mounted with an included PCIe 4.0 riser cable) plus the space in the rear for a 360mm radiator for AIOs. Depending on your setup, the latter may be a necessity because the case —aside from the stock CPU and GPU fans—relies strictly on passive airflow for cooling. A $1,600 Streacom SG10 this is not.





Gamemax Blade Concept dust filtration mesh



Somewhat oddly, there are four mesh weaves velcro'd along the top and front of the case that serves as a dust filtering system. We're quite sure that without side covers , dust, Cheetos particles, and all sorts of gaming room detritus will make their way through the sides. Also know that without covers, the machine will be markedly louder than your regular case when those GPUs are running at full tilt. But hey, it looks cool if you're into this kind of design.





There is an auxiliary I/O panel (including one USB-C, two USB 3.1, and 3.5 mm audio ports) located on the side of the chassis; it can be installed either on the left or right for optimum access.



