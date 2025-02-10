GameMax Taps Samsung For 240Hz 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor With FreeSync And G-SYNC





It's not too often that monitor makers transparently list where they sourced the display panel for any given model, though there are exceptions from time to time. One such exception is GameMax with the introduction of its new Vision GMX32UCDM, a 31.5-inch gaming monitor that's built around a third generation Samsung QD-OLED screen.





Why does this warrant a mention? QD-OLED, or quantum dot organic light-emitting diode is a newer evolution of OLED that basically adds quantum dot technology to an already premium display standard, resulting in brighter images and more vibrant colors. There are some downsides , as the display gurus at Rtings highlight in an article comparing QD-OLED to WOLED, but it's a noteworthy bullet point (and selling point).





Samsung's third generation QD-OLED is its latest iteration and it comes with some key improvements for the 2nd and 1st generation implementations. One of those is what Samsung calls Quantum Enhancer technology . This entails an AI algorithm. This mostly benefits larger TV panels with increased brightness capabilities and monitors with ultra-high refresh rates (360Hz). but it's also supposed to increase the durability of OLED and help stave off burn-in.









The Vision GMX32UCDM is GameMax's first QD-OLED offering. It features a 4K resolution (3840x2160) with a reasonably fast 240Hz refresh rate and 0.1ms response time. Other specs include a 15,000:1 contrast ratio, 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, and HDR support with DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification. It's also an AMD FreeSync Premium Pro monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility to boot, so it's GPU agnostic when it comes to syncing the refresh rate to eliminate screen tearing.





"Designed for both gaming and professional creative work, the Vision GMX32UCDM QD-OLED monitor ensures unmatched color accuracy with factory calibration, achieving Delta E < 2 and 99% DCI-P3 color coverage. The enhanced Type-C port supports mobile work devices with 90W power delivery for efficient reverse charging. A built-in headset stand adds convenience and organization, making it a perfect addition to any gaming setup," GameMax states in a press release













In addition to the USB-C port with power deliver, GameMax's new display serves up a pair of downstream USB 3.0 Type-A ports, dual HDMI 2.1 inputs, a single Display 1.4 input, and a 3.5mm audio jack.





GameMax has given the Vision GMX32UCDM a $1,099 MSRP. There's no mention of when it will be available, and we could find it listed at places like Amazon and Newegg at the time of this writing.



