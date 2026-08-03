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Galaxy S27 Ultra Leaks Tip Major Camera Redesign And Price Hikes

by Alan VelascoMonday, August 03, 2026, 02:22 PM EDT
samsung galaxy s27 ultra cameras pricing hero
Samsung might’ve just unveiled a slew of new devices at its most recent Unpacked event, but there's always something new coming down the pipeline. A recent report and a set of leaks indicate the company has likely settled on the camera configuration for its next flagship handheld, the Galaxy S27 Ultra, but many will be disappointed to hear that some cuts may be made.

The Electronic Times’ Kim Yeong-ho shared that one of the big changes coming to the Galaxy S27 Ultra is that there will be one less camera than the current model. It’ll be ditching the 10 megapixel telephoto camera, but will still sport a 200 megapixel camera as its main shooter, a 50 megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 50 megapixel 5x optical zoom camera, for a total of 3 rear cameras.

samsung galaxy s27 ultra cameras pricing body
The camera layout on the S26 Ulra.

The reason for the reported change is the rising costs of chips and memory, but unfortunately, eliminating one camera isn’t going to be enough to avoid a price hike. Leaker kro_roe shared on X that the launch price of the S27 Ultra will be increased by 150,000 won in Korea, which is the equivalent of about $105 U.S. Other territories will likely see a similar increase if this leak is correct.

There have already been several renders of what the S27 Ultra’s camera layout might look like, with some depicting a design similar to what Apple did with the iPhone 17 Pro. However, if the company is making this change in an attempt to lower the costs of production the easiest path forward is to just use the same vertical layout as the entry level S26, which already uses 3 rear cameras in its design.

Device makers such as Samsung are in a tough spot with current component pricing and sacrificing one of the lesser-used cameras while maintaining performance is probably a good move. Hopefully there won’t need to be more drastic cuts or price increases in the future.
Tags:  Samsung, Mobile, galaxy-s27-ultra
Alan Velasco

Alan Velasco

When Alan isn’t watching his favorite streamers on Twitch he’s writing about tech, gaming and cybersecurity.
 
Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
 
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