Galaxy S27 Ultra Leaks Tip Major Camera Redesign And Price Hikes
The Electronic Times’ Kim Yeong-ho shared that one of the big changes coming to the Galaxy S27 Ultra is that there will be one less camera than the current model. It’ll be ditching the 10 megapixel telephoto camera, but will still sport a 200 megapixel camera as its main shooter, a 50 megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 50 megapixel 5x optical zoom camera, for a total of 3 rear cameras.
The reason for the reported change is the rising costs of chips and memory, but unfortunately, eliminating one camera isn’t going to be enough to avoid a price hike. Leaker kro_roe shared on X that the launch price of the S27 Ultra will be increased by 150,000 won in Korea, which is the equivalent of about $105 U.S. Other territories will likely see a similar increase if this leak is correct.
There have already been several renders of what the S27 Ultra’s camera layout might look like, with some depicting a design similar to what Apple did with the iPhone 17 Pro. However, if the company is making this change in an attempt to lower the costs of production the easiest path forward is to just use the same vertical layout as the entry level S26, which already uses 3 rear cameras in its design.
Device makers such as Samsung are in a tough spot with current component pricing and sacrificing one of the lesser-used cameras while maintaining performance is probably a good move. Hopefully there won’t need to be more drastic cuts or price increases in the future.