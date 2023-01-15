CATEGORIES
Huge Galaxy S23 Ultra And Plus Leak Shows Samsung’s Impressive Next Galaxy Flagships

by Tim SweezySunday, January 15, 2023, 12:31 PM EDT
Samsung is expected to reveal its new Galaxy S23 lineup of smartphones on February 1, 2023, at its Unpacked event. As the event nears, leaks are continuing to come in, including press images of the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra. Preorders for the yet-to-be-released devices have also already started, via Samsung's website.

One of the most talked about leaks is that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will come equipped with an unprecedented 200MP camera. Previous issues with autofocus are said to have been completely resolved and the device is purported to have improved stabilization for even sharper imaging.

samsung s23 ultra green render

There have been various leaks surrounding what colors the S23 will be available in as well. Nieuwe Mobiel shared renders of four different colors: Phantom Black, Cotton Flower, Botanic Green, and Misty Lilac. This would line up with a previous leak by Snoopy Tech on Twitter.

samsung s23 ultra phantom black
Galaxy S23 Ultra Phantom Black - Credit: Nieuwe Mobile

samsung galaxy s23 ultra cream
Galaxy S23 Ultra Cream - Credit: Nieuwe Mobile

samsung galaxy s23 ultra green
Galaxy S23 Ultra Botanic Green - Credit: Nieuwe Mobile

Other reports have stated the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and the S23 Ultra Super AMOLED screen brightness will be 1750 nits across the entire lineup. The S23 Ultra is expected to have a square body design, with a flatter display, and higher base storage options.

Anyone wanting to get in front of the line and preorder one of Samsung's upcoming S23 smartphones can do so until the company's Unpacked event on February 1, 2023. During this time, those who choose to sign up for the reserve on Samsung.com or shop the Shop Samsung App will be eligible for a $50 Samsung Credit when you pre-order one device, or $100 in Samsung Credit when you pre-order two devices.

There is also a no-commitment offer, which means customers only need to provide their name and email address to reserve their device(s).

Samsung's Unpacked event is scheduled for February 1, 2023, at 10am PT, and will be livestreamed on Samsung.com.
