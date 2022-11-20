Get A Galaxy S22 Ultra For $300 Off, $150 Off Pixel 7 Pro In Great Black Friday Deals
You don't have to wait until Black Friday to score huge deals on tech this holiday shopping season. Amazing deals for smartphones, tablets, and laptops are going on right now.
If the loved one on your list is in need of a new smartphone, there are some really good deals on a few high-end devices. Right now you can score a great deal on a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, with a savings of $300. The S22 Ultra comes with an incredible 6.8" 120Hz display, 8K video capability, a 40MP front-facing camera, a 108MP rear camera, and of course the included S Pen.
If you want to save a little more money and still get a quality smartphone for that special person in your life, you can also grab great deals on Google's Pixel 6 Pro and 7 Pro.
The Pixel 6 Pro has a 1080 x 2340 display, powerful Tensor processor, an advanced camera system complete with Pixel's Magic Eraser, and 128 GB of storage. You can grab one of these for $649, a 28% savings.
For just another $100 you can step up to the Google Pixel Pro 7. This quality smartphone has an array of cameras, including a telephoto lens and a wide-angle lens. Google touts this premium device as having a whopping 24-hour battery life, which should be more than enough for that power user on your list. This premium device is currently $749, a $150 savings.
Perhaps everyone on your shopping list has already upgraded their smartphone. In that case, a tablet may be what they need instead. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 11" tablet would make a great gift for anyone looking for a device with a larger screen. If you have an artist or content creator in your life, the included S Pen would give them greater control over their creative projects. The Tab S8 is powered by an upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, so it should be capable of taking on pretty much anything you throw at it. This handy device is currently $200 off, for a remarkable $579.
If the tablet is too small for the person in your life, then maybe they would prefer a Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook instead. The IdeaPad has a 13.3" FHD touch display, 8GB of memory, 128GB of SSD storage, and an Intel 11th Generation Core i3 processor. This handy Chromebook can be used in tablet mode, as well as being able to placed in tent mode to show off your latest photos. You can grab one of these right now for 30% off at $299.99.
Here are a few more great deals you can get right now:
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Fe 128GB for $449
- One Plus 10 Pro 8GB + 128GB for $549.99
- Google Pixel 7 128GB for $499
- Jabra Elite 3 Jabra Elite Wireless Earbuds for $49.99
- Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Headset for $179
- Beats Studio Buds for $99
- Moto G Stylus 128GB for $179
- Google Pixel Buds Pro for $149.99
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for $89.99