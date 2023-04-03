Galaxy Fans Are Excited At The Prospects Of A Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Phone
It looks like Samsung might be having a change of heart, as it could be adding the Fan Edition (FE) version of the S23 back into its product line. Samsung had dropped the FE series after the S21 FE, so the S23 FE might give fans a reason to rejoice while causing others to wonder about its relevance.
Previous iterations of Samsung's Fan Edition have always been about bringing together favorite features (like display, design, and camera package) from flagship Galaxy S series in a semi flagship-priced device. This typically comes at the expense of incorporating lower-specced hardware (like the throttle-prone Exynos 2100 in units sold outside the US) and build materials. Furthermore, Samsung decided to nix the S22 FE largely due to mounting global supply chain issues plus the low sales of the S21 FE. Its belated launch was overshadowed by the S22's launch only a few months later.
However, SamMobile is claiming that Samsung is indeed working on an S23 FE. It reports that it will sport a 50MP primary camera from the regular S22 and S23, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, and 4,500mAH battery with 25W fast charging. The most contentious change is that the device will be powered by an Exynos 2200 SoC. This chipset, found in European S22 phones, hasn't been well-received.
As a bridge gap model between the A-series (which is Samsung's largest money-maker) and S-series, the S23 FE needs to be priced right in order to succeed and to stay relevant. At the moment, the $450 A54 is one of the best mid-range phone that has near flagship performance, minus the higher-end cameras found on the S23 FE. As long as the S23 FE isn't priced too close to flagship models, it should give other phones like the Google Pixel 7a a run for their money.