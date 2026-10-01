Galaxy Buds On Debut As Samsung’s First Clip-Ons, Powered By Snapdragon
by
Aaron Leong
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Thursday, October 01, 2026, 10:30 AM EDT
Samsung has entered the ever-growing open-ear clip-on audio trend with the Galaxy Buds On, although limited availability and its price tag may give pause to some. Resembling clip-on earrings, the Galaxy Buds On are designed to gently (but securely) hold onto your outer concha, leaving the ear canal unobstructed for all-day wearing comfort and unbeatable situational awareness be it at the gym or at the office.
Samsung's press announcement states that to ensure the best fit and stability, it analyzed extensive ear geometry data to optimize speaker and battery distribution, incorporating an ergonomic band with balanced pressure distribution that stays secure during vigorous movements.
There's no way around it, however, whenever you buy a clip-on like the Buds On, physics works against bass output and audio fidelity. However, Samsung claims that it has mitigated these limitations with custom TwinBoost speakers that deliver strong low-end frequencies alongside intelligent automatic volume control that dynamically adapts to ambient noise levels. Notably, the earbuds debut Audio Leakage Reduction that supposedly minimizes sound spill so users can enjoy media in quiet public spaces without disturbing nearby listeners.
Running the show is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon S7 Gen 1 sound platform (with Bluetooth 5.4 support), paired with a Class-D amplifier. This power-efficient architecture enables a single-charge continuous playback runtime of up to 9.5 hours. For voice communication, the earbuds rocks an array of three integrated mics, a bone-conducting Voice Pickup Unit (VPU) sensor that detects vocal vibrations, and machine-learning noise suppression to isolate voice signals from harsh wind and background chatter.
This being a Samsung product, you can also expect integration into the Galaxy ecosystem—in this case, hands-free AI interaction. Paired with a compatible Galaxy smartphone or tablet, users can trigger Gemini Live with a quick voice command to hold conversations, manage notifications, or launch Quick Voice Memos via a long-press on the buds. Head Gestures further enhance hands-free convenience, allowing users to accept or decline incoming calls and dismiss alarms with a simple nod or shake of the head, although do note that you might be mistaken for someone having a seizure on the subway.
The Galaxy Buds On will launch first in South Korea on October 27 in only one colorway (black), priced at 299,000 KRW (approximately $220 USD), with a rollout to global markets scheduled to follow soon.