GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF Rocks Dual 12-Pin Connectors In Naked Photo Shoot
obscenely-expensive computer hardware," that is. GALAX's upcoming GeForce RTX 4090 Hall of Fame (HOF) edition has one of the most brutally over-built boards we've ever seen, and it comes equipped with a pair of twelve-pin 12VHPWR connectors.
For those playing along at home, that equates to a total of twelve-hundred watts peak power draw for this GPU. Now, the GeForce RTX 4090 is nominally a 450-watt GPU, and ramping it up to the 600-watt maximum of the single 12VHPWR connector on most cards doesn't necessarily bring the performance benefits you might expect from increasing your power consumption by a third.
Unfortunately, the company hasn't published pricing or product availability information for the RTX 4090 HOF, but frankly, if you're after something like this, it's likely that cost is no real object to begin with. So saying, the only questions are when you can get one—and whether you can keep it cool.
Still, regardless of how inefficient the chip becomes or bad an idea it may be, there are always those who want to push the limits of processors, and so it goes that GALAX has constructed this monument to computer excess. NordicHardware reports that the card has 28+4 power phases and a BIOS that allows the power limit to go all the way up to 1 kilowatt.
That's an immense amount of power to shove through what is frankly a pretty small rock despite being a massive microprocessor compared to other computer chips. NVIDIA is still mum on the issue of the burning adapters, but just to be on the safe side we might make sure we had a suitable 1500-watt power supply with a pair of native PCIe 5.0 power connectors rather than relying on flimsy adapters.
