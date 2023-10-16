Galax's GeForce RTX 4090 20th Anniversary Edition With Hidden Connector Breaks Cover

Whatever the cause, Galax is using this anniversary as an opportunity to produce some seriously fancy hardware, including a ludicrously-fast PCIe 5.0 SSD with active cooling, DDR5 memory clocked at a scorching 7600 MT/s, and of course, a GeForce RTX 4090 with a gargantuan 3.5-slot cooler that sports three fans arranged in a curious fashion.





Galax's 20th Anniversary hardware is hella fancy.

Folks familiar with NVIDIA's Founders Edition GPUs from the last couple of generations of GeForce cards will no doubt find Galax's design on this 20th-Anniversary card to be reminiscent of NVIDIA's own, although where NVIDIA only uses a single fan on each side, Galax has two in the front and one in the back. This "flow-through" cooler design has proven to be very effective on the Founders Edition cards, and we expect that it works well here, too.









Arguably the most notable thing about this graphics card is that the 12VHPWR connector isn't on the top where you'll find it on most GPUs , but instead actually on the bottom, closer to the PCIe edge connector. It's attached to the end of the actual graphics card, embedded in the heatsink and covered by a removable part of the backplate which also holds the rear-facing fan.



