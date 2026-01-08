Future iPhones May Use 200MP Camera And Cutting-Edge Multispectral Tech
by
Aaron Leong
—
Thursday, January 08, 2026, 10:23 AM EDT
Apple is reportedly exploring camera technology currently being used in medical, archeology, and the military, with rumors suggesting the integration of multispectral imaging and high-resolution 200MP sensors in forthcoming iPhones. That would certainly be exciting if true, though as always, treats rumors like this with a grain of salt.
According to prominent tipster Digital Chat Station (via Weibo), Apple is in the early stages of evaluating components for multispectral sensors. Unlike standard red, green, and blue (RGB) receptors found in modern smartphones, multispectral cameras capture light data across a wider range of the electromagnetic spectrum, including near-infrared and ultraviolet. Multispectral imaging, typically reserved for military reconnaissance, satellite crop monitoring, and industrial quality control, could allow future iPhones to see what is invisible to the human eye. And no, we're not talking about Sony Handycam's here (IYKYK).
In terms of practical benefits in mobile camera imaging, multispectral setups have the potential to analyze how different materials reflect light across various wavelengths. In theory, the camera could accurately distinguish between skin, fabric, and foliage, particularly in challenging lighting conditions, plus bring a boost in color accuracy and white balance.
So far, phones like Huawei's Mate 70, Pura 80, and Nova models (all on Huawei's own HarmonyOS) use multispectral cameras with really good results. Some reviewers have however questioned whether the benefits of the technology is any better than simply using larger sensors or AI.
Before multispectral becomes a reality on Apple's product timeline though, industry analysts from Morgan Stanley are more certain that Apple will adopt a Samsung-supplied 200MP primary sensor as early as 2028, likely with the iPhone 21. Still, Apple’s current focus remains on refining its 48MP systems. The upcoming iPhone 18 Pro is expected to prioritize optical flexibility, with rumors pointing toward a new variable aperture lens and a larger aperture for the telephoto camera to boost low-light performance.
Indeed, no functional iPhone prototypes for multispectral and 200MP sensors have been reported. The 200MP sensor has yet to be integrated into any kind of developmental iPhone, while the multispectral research is described more as an exploration of the supply chain's capabilities and not much more. Industry experts suggest that while the resolution boost is a logical progression to stay competitive with Android flagships, multispectral imaging represents a much higher technical hurdle that may take years to refine.
Main photo credit: MicaSense (featuring its RedEdge-P Dual multispectral cameras)