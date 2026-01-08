Future iPhones May Use 200MP Camera And Cutting-Edge Multispectral Tech





In terms of practical benefits in mobile camera imaging, multispectral setups have the potential to analyze how different materials reflect light across various wavelengths. In theory, the camera could accurately distinguish between skin, fabric, and foliage, particularly in challenging lighting conditions, plus bring a boost in color accuracy and white balance.





The Huawei Mate 70 Pro uses a multispectral sensor



So far, phones like Huawei's Mate 70, Pura 80, and Nova models (all on Huawei's own HarmonyOS ) use multispectral cameras with really good results. Some reviewers have however questioned whether the benefits of the technology is any better than simply using larger sensors or AI.

Indeed, no functional iPhone prototypes for multispectral and 200MP sensors have been reported. The 200MP sensor has yet to be integrated into any kind of developmental iPhone, while the multispectral research is described more as an exploration of the supply chain's capabilities and not much more. Industry experts suggest that while the resolution boost is a logical progression to stay competitive with Android flagships, multispectral imaging represents a much higher technical hurdle that may take years to refine.





Main photo credit: MicaSense (featuring its RedEdge-P Dual multispectral cameras)