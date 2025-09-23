CATEGORIES
Functional Apple-1 In Rare Wooden Case Sells For Nearly Half A Million Dollars

by Paul LillyTuesday, September 23, 2025, 09:11 AM EDT
Closeup of an Apple-1 in a Byte Shop wooden case.
A winning bidder just added a piece of Apple history to their collection for the cool sum of $475,000, besting the pre-auction estimate for an ultra-rare Apple-1 by $175,000. The final selling price includes a 25% "buyer's premium" fee that RR Auctions, the auction house that listed the fully functional Apple-1, adds to the hammer price.

Apple-1 boards are already few and far between in the grand scheme of things—estimates vary from a few dozen to a couple hundred being out in the wild. What made this particular one even more rare, however, is that it came housed in a wooden Byte Shop case. According to RR Auctions, only nine Apple-1 computers in Byte Shop's wooden case are known to exist.

The story behind the Apple-1 is that Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak conceived a bare circuit board to be sold as a kit to hobbyists. Plans changed after Jobs approached Paul Terrell, owner of The Byte Shop in Mountain View, California, who agreed to purchased 50 Apple-1 computers but only if they came pre-assembled. Enter the wooden case, which proved pivotal in the Apple-1 becoming one of the first PCs to come fully assembled.

Closeup of an Apple-1 board.

At the time, Terrell paid $500 each for the Apple-1 and then sold them at retail for $666.66. That was in 1976. Adjusted for inflation, that's a retail price of $3,849.94 today, compared to a wholesale price of $2,887.49, according to the CPI inflation calculator on the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics website.

This particular system is logged as #15 in the official Apple-1 Registry. According to the listing, it was obtained at an estate sale of June Blodgett Moore, the first female graduate of Stanford Law School, giving this Apple-1 another unique characteristic among the handful that still exist.

Angled Apple-1 in a wooden case.

It was also recently restored to fully working order, in case the winning bidder cares to fire it up. There were actually some games released for the Apple-1 back in the day, such as Apple Star Trek and Lunar Lander, along with much later adaptations of titles like Oregon Trail.

While this Apple-1 auction is concluded, it's only a matter of time before there's another one, despite the rarity of these systems. It remains to be seen when or if one will top the $1 million mark. Back in 2022, an original Apple-1 prototype hand-soldered by Woz fetched $677,196 at auction. As far as we're aware, the record price for an Apple-1 is $945,000, set last year.

Images courtesy of RR Auctions
