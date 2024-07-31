Friend's AI Necklace Will Be Your Buddy For $99 If Real People Aren't Cutting It





When connected via Bluetooth, the Friend necklace is not only always listening, but also forming its own internal 'thoughts' that it can relay to the wearer when it decides to, according to the company. Yes, it has been given “free will” to determine when it wants to reach out to the wearer, and what it will say.





The company says don’t worry about privacy, however, as no audio or transcripts are stored past the friend’s context window, while all data is end-to-end encrypted. Also, all memories can be forgotten with just one click (if only that were built in to humans).