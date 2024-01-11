Rabbit R1 Pocket AI Gadget Can Order Pizza, Play Music And More, Sells 10K Units On Day 1
Over the past few months, AI has surged onto the market and devices of all sorts, like Microsoft’s push onto Windows with Copilot. As such, it is no surprise that AI is one of the hot topics of CES2024, but so far, not much has particularly stood out as an appealing consumer product. However, that may have changed with the Rabbit R1, a pocket companion that claims to redefine AI and ML in a more usable and user-friendly way with the hope of becoming the next big thing in your pocket.
The Rabbit R1 is what Rabbit calls a “pocket companion” device. It's a small box with a display, a 360-degree camera, a push-to-talk button, and an analog scroll wheel. This simple-in-design tech box then runs rabbitOS, a “personalized operating system through a natural language interface.” This is where the real magic lies, as it is a new way to interact with applications, effectively replacing your smartphone wholesale.
In short, the Teenage Engineering team and Rabbit team have put together a device that uses a “large action model” to be able to process natural language and interact with apps as if it were you. Thus, you can speak commands, and it will be able to execute them across whatever you may have connected to the Rabbit device. This includes things like Spotify, Uber, DoorDash, and other services demoed in the video above.
Perhaps the craziest part of this is that the Rabbit R1 rings in at $199 flat for preorder and does not follow a subscription model as one would expect. You simply get the product and get to use it, that is all. With respect to using this like a phone, it is charged via USB-C and features a SIM card slot supporting 4G networks.
At the end of the day, it will be quite interesting to see how these play into the lives of those who preorder and end up using the R1. This could prove to be a preliminary vision of the next generation of artificial intelligence as it plays into our lives, or it could be a flash in the pan simply capitalizing on the buzz around AI. We will have to see, so stay tuned to HotHardware for updates, and perhaps we will get to take a look at one of these when they come to market properly around Easter this year.