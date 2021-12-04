You Too Could Be Banned From Forza Horizon 5 For 8,000 Years For Doing This





Turn 10 Studios' Forza Motorsport is a series of simulation racing games that focuses on track racing events, around a variety of real and fictional tracks. The popular game franchise showcases realistic performance and handling characteristics of many real-life production, modified, and racing cars, and is published by Xbox Game Studios.

(picture by /u/AllThingsRacing on Reddit, click to enlarge)



As a part of the online features, players can create and share custom liveries for their cars. These are essentially just cosmetic skins that players can edit and create. Obviously, as with any online platform for user-created content sharing, there are many guidelines in place for what can and can't be put on the side of a car, and after four iterations—plus six more in the Motorsport series—Forza has quite a list of disallowed decorations.

Included in that list are items that feature threats or glorification of physical harm, as is usually the case for any online platform. There's also a prohibition on depicting "certain notorious individuals, organizations, or events." That's probably the basis under which a player was recently banned from Forza Horizon 5 for the pictured vehicle livery, which includes the likeness of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un alongside the hashtag "#SendNukes," among other parodies of questionable taste.





(picture by /u/AllThingsRacing on Reddit, click to enlarge)



(picture by /u/AllThingsRacing on Reddit)



So it goes that the user who created that livery has been banned for 8,000 years (yes, that's eight thousand years). Rather than simply saying "you have been permanently banned from this service," Microsoft elected to set the user's ban duration to a period nearly as long as the known existence of human civilization. The livery has been removed from Forza Horizon 5's online library, although users may still see it on the vehicles of players who already downloaded it.

(picture by /u/Thoynan on Reddit, click to enlarge)



A number of players have expressed surprise at having their accounts briefly suspended for creating questionable liveries, like one for a van that says " Free Candy " on the side. Well, the enforcement guidelines clearly ban that specific type of livery, along with numerous other things you may not expect. Given that, we might recommend all Forza players (that want to remain Forza players) to go ahead and take a look at Turn 10's " Enforcement Guidelines ."