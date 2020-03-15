Here’s Where To Find Fortnite Grumpy Greens, Risky Reels And Mowdown Areas
Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 2 features a series of weekly challenges. Some of these challenges are trickier than others and rely on your knowledge of the map. Here is where you can find Grumpy Greens, Risky Reels, and Mowdown in Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 2.
TNTina offers ten new challenges each week to Battle Pass players. These challenges allow players to rank up and unlock rewards like new. Players can complete a variety of tasks such as searching chests, collecting weapons, and using explosives skins for the battle royale.
Most of the challenges are fairly straightforward, but the location-based challenges can be a bit more difficult to complete. Players this week will need to find the Grumpy Greens, Risky Reels, and Mowdown in order to earn 40,0000 XP. These locations are not labeled on the map, but thankfully are close to one another. Players may be able to complete this challenge during a single Team Rumble match or single game due to their proximity.
The first location is referred to as Mowdown. It is a lawnmower racetrack that is north of Frenzy Farm and south-east of Craggy Cliffs. Players will also need to visit Risky Reels. Risky Reels was originally introduced in Chapter 1: Season 4 and was a fan favorite. It is a drive-in movie theater that is east of Frenzy Farm.
Getting Down On The Grumpy Greens And Risky Reels
Grumpy Greens is the most difficult location to find this week. It is east of Pleasant Park. If you make it to the river, you have gone too far to the east. The location features several hedges that together resemble a “grumpy” face. The hedges are rather small and could be easily missed if you are not on the lookout.
Risky Reels is the best location of the three to land. Players can find quite a bit of loot. Grumpy Greens only offers one floor loot spawn, while Mowdown includes one chest.
Season 2 Battle Pass owners can also participate in a slew of Deadpool weekly challenges.This week players can snag Deadpool’s iconic katanas. A Deadpool skin is expected to land in the next few weeks.
