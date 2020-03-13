How To Find Deadpool's Katanas Back Bling In Fortnite Season 2 Week 4 Challenge





This week marks the fourth of the Deadpool challenges for Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2. The challenges went live today, and players can now complete them to earn a cool in-game rewards. This week's reward is the coolest of them are Deadpool Katanas back bling.

As with all Fortnite Deadpool challenges, you can only complete these if you have the Season 2 Battle Pass. Deadpool challenges are accessed through the vent in the Agents HQ. If you don't feel like doing these challenges today, you have until the end of the season to complete them. As with past Deadpool challenges, these are easy to complete. Players who haven't done any Deadpool challenges to this point can complete the first two weeks of challenges in a couple of minutes.

The Deadpool challenges from last week takes a bit more time as players have to go and destroy three toilets during a game. The Week 4 challenges include finding Deadpool's katanas and dealing 10,000 damage to an opponent's structure. The two katanas players are looking for are separated, and found around the Agent HQ. One of them is located in the upgrade vault, where players find Maya. The upgrade vault is on the top, right-hand side of the screen when players are in the Agents HQ. It's located on the left by the wall of weapons near the axe.

The second katana is in Deadpool's hideout and is stabbed into the mirror hanging on the wall. Once those challenges are complete, you will be rewarded with the Katanas back bling. Players will want to finish these first sets of Deadpool challenges as the Deadpool skin is expected to land in the next few weeks. Those who need to complete the Week 3 challenges can learn more about them in our post from last Friday.