Fortnite Comes To All iPhones Via NVIDIA GeForce NOW And With Critical Touch Controls

by Tim SweezyThursday, May 19, 2022, 02:15 PM EDT
geforce fortnite
NVIDIA's GeForce NOW cloud streaming service added Fortnite today to its already large library of games it supports. The full launch removes the waitlist that existed prior to today, and enables all current and new members with the opportunity to stream the extremely popular battle-royale game on both iOS and Android devices.

Fortnite recently made a comeback of sorts, as gamers that had avoided the game due to the building mechanics decided to give it another shot after Epic decided to include a no-build mode. Many a Twitch streamer have been found loading up the game who either stopped playing long ago, or who never played it at all. The resurgence of players also made for the perfect time that NVIDIA included it as part of its GeForce NOW plan.

During the closed beta, the GeForce NOW team had the opportunity to test and learn. This provided results that led to optimized on-screen touch controls and game menus, producing gameplay that feels intuitive. If you were one of the beta participants, you will be rewarded with a three-day Priority membership, or a three-day extension for existing RTX 3080 and Priority members. You will need to login to the redemption portal in order to claim the free three days.

Jumping into the GeForce NOW experience is quite simple. You need to visit the membership page and then choose from one of three tiers of performance. There is also a Free membership option for those who would like to test out the service before laying down any hard earned money.

fortnite geforce
Image Courtesy of NVIDIA GeForce NOW/Epic Game Store

RTX 3080 and Priority members will receive an upgraded experience with higher quality graphics, faster access to servers and more features made available. Once you have signed up, you will need to download the native GeForce NOW streaming apps for PC, Mac, Android or TV, or you can choose to stream right away from play.geforcenow.com.

Players who already have an Epic account can easily add it from the Settings > Connections menu and automatically sign in to Fortnite.

Along with touch controls, Fortnite mobile players will receive "GeForce performance they can touch." RTX 3080 members will have access to graphics that render at up to 120 frames per second, if your device supports it.

Another nice feature that is included with GeForce NOW is that you never have to worry about updating the game. The app will do it for you, making you ready to go when new seasons launch or a new mode drops. You also won't be using up any of that valuable storage space on your device, as the game is stored securely in the cloud.

It should be noted that if you are using an iPhone, you will need to use the Safari web browser to sign into GeForce NOW and use the service.

So, whether you are new to Fortnite and loving the no-build mode, or are a seasoned veteran who wants to be able to go into battle at any given moment, GeForce NOW may be the option you have been looking for.

Top Image Courtesy of NVIDIA GeForce NOW/Epic Game Store
