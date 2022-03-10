CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyThursday, March 10, 2022, 04:19 PM EDT

NVIDIA GeForce NOW RTX 3080 Tier No Longer Requires A Long-Term Commitment

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 slide showing 1-month tier
Good news for anyone who's been wanting to test run NVIDIA's top GeForce NOW RTX 3080 cloud gaming tier, but were reluctant to spend $99.99 on a six-month subscription. Now you don't have to. NVIDIA today added a single month membership option priced $19.99, with the same benefits as a longer term commitment. In terms of the cost of entry, that's a more affordable play.

Shelling out for a six-month sub is still the cheaper route in the longer-run. It runs $99, which works out to $16.67 per month. But if you're not in a position to plunk down a Benjamin right off the bat, or otherwise aren't sure about a six-month commitment for NVIDIA's top tier, you now have an alternative option. Whether signing up for one month or six months, the perks are the same.

"GeForce NOW RTX 3080 memberships boost nearly any device into a powerful gaming rig. Our highest offering is capable of streaming at up to 1440p resolution and 120 frames per second on PCs, native 1440p or 1600p at 120 FPS on Macs, and 4K HDR at 60 FPS on SHIELD TV," NVIDIA explains.

GeForce NOW RTX 3080 subscription option
You can check out our GeForce NOW RTX 3080 review for our full thoughts, but the truncated version is that it's pretty damn good. Having access to what's essentially a killer gaming rig in the cloud is especially attractive right now when discrete GPUs are still so hard to come by (though at least they're coming down in price).

In addition to the new one-month subscription option, NVIDIA also added half a dozen more games to GeForce NOW, including Buccaneers!, Distant Worlds 2, Ironsmith Medieval Simulator, Bus Driver Simulator, Martha is Dead, and Survival Quiz CITY.

The new one-month subscription option is available immediately.
Tags:  Nvidia, Gaming, cloud gaming, (nasdaq:nvda), geforce now, geforce now rtx 3080
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
What Are You Playing Now?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment