Apple Faces More EU Scrutiny As Feud With Epic Games Takes A New Turn





Apple’s decision to terminate the Epic Games Store from its iOS platform could come at a heavy price. Failure to comply with the DMA could see Apple being fined up to 10% of global annual turnover, or 20% for repeat offenders.





The European Union recently slapped Apple with a $1.9B antitrust fine concerning its music streaming practices. The fact Apple is citing a 2021 US court ruling as its right to remove Epic Games Store may not hold water in the EU. The US court ruled Apple did not have to allow third party app stores or sideloading, however, under the DMA, where the decision matters, Apple is required to permit third party app stores and third party software downloads.