How Grand Theft Auto Legend's New Studio Blew $270 Million On A Flop
The game in question is called MindsEye, and it released back on June 10th. MindsEye started as a playable component of a then-larger project called Everywhere before Leslie demanded the studio focus on it, and Leslie's spontaneous nature is very much a recurring theme here. Sadly, the near-complete failure of MindsEye proves that pedigree alone will not get you far in a competitive industry, and that successful game development is in fact a deeply collaborative process, especially at a AAA scale. At least Rockstar co-founder Dan Houser, who also left Rockstar, isn't responsible for a travesty like this—though we will have to wait for his new studio, Absurd Ventures, to launch its first game before we see how that narrative pans out.
Speaking in an interview with the BBC, current and former employees of Build a Robot Boy have criticized several practices at the studio, pointing to Leslie as the primary reason that MindsEye did not prove successful. In a July post-launch meeting, Leslie Benzies reportedly declared that the negative reception of the game was uncalled for and that internal and external forces had been working to sabotage the project. Staff in attendance reported that they were stunned—not at the accusations, but at the audacity of a man who has completely refused all responsibility for warranted negative reception. The game was notoriously and obviously broken beyond repair, with an awful 34 score on ratings aggregate Metacritic.
MindsEye's failure isn't simply a case of a manager having bad ideas, a big ego, or poor labor practices, though—the practice that produced this end product was called a "Leslie ticket" at the studio. "Leslie tickets", also called "Leslie bugs" or "Leslies," referred to any time where Leslie Benzies would take you aside, demand some major or minor alteration to the game, and expect it to be prioritized at all costs. "Leslies" sometimes included removing entire missions from the game, and resulted in a stressful, scattered, disorganized development experience despite the employees being, by all accounts, experienced and well-paid.
Reportedly, Leslie and other higher-ups also had a consistent pattern of ignoring or disregarding developers' feedback on the very game that they were developing, meaning collaboration was almost solely limited to following the whims of Leslie and whoever he listened to besides the development team. It seems that Leslie Benzies may actually have been better off at Rockstar, where he did have commanding authority over projects but not to nearly the same granular level as with MindsEye and, more importantly, actually had to collaborate with other project leads and developers. Hopefully for Leslie and the people still working at Build a Rocket Boy, the correct lessons can still be gleamed from this experience and the next release will be polished for success.
