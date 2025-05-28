CATEGORIES
home Leisure Gaming

MindsEye Trailer Shows Off Stunning GTA-Style Gameplay And It Won't Cost $80

by Alan VelascoWednesday, May 28, 2025, 02:20 PM EDT
mindseye trailer hero
The delay of Grand Theft Auto 6 to next year leaves an opening for other game titles to grab a bit of the limelight. MindsEye, which can be described as a mashup of GTA and Cyberpunk 2077, is looking to do just that by dropping a new trailer to get gamers hyped. It’s an ambitious project, although it has the pedigree to deliver, as developer Build A Rocket Boy is headed by Rockstar alum Leslie Benzies.

Players will embark on a single player campaign as a former soldier named Jacob Diaz. The world he inhabits is controlled by corporate greed, ever present AI, and an overbearing military. These forces seemingly all collide as he is thrust into the middle of a conspiracy that threatens the very existence of humanity. Thanks to his time as a soldier, he has the skills needed to survive and fight the powers that be.

MindsEye certainly impresses with its visuals, as it’s making use of the Unreal 5 Engine to great effect. The game world is full of little details that make it really pop, from lighting to reflections to meaty explosions, it’s looking like an experience that has a AAA budget behind it.


However, even with all the visual bells and whistles, something about MindsEye just feels a bit off. While the character models look nicely detailed, they also feel incredibly robotic. For example, when the protagonist is fighting through hordes of enemies, when an opponent is dispatched, the animations just look janky.

Another concerning aspect of this project is the reliance on the community to deliver fresh content for other players to enjoy. The developer is touting a creation tool available on PC that will give players full access to assets from within the game to make highly custom content. It could be a great feature, thanks to the creativity within the community, but it could just as easily fall flat on its face if it's not well executed.

At the very least, interested players will be able to jump into MindsEye for a reasonable $59.99 when it comes out on June 10 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X and PC.
Tags:  games, mindseye, build a rocket boy
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment