MindsEye Trailer Shows Off Stunning GTA-Style Gameplay And It Won't Cost $80
Players will embark on a single player campaign as a former soldier named Jacob Diaz. The world he inhabits is controlled by corporate greed, ever present AI, and an overbearing military. These forces seemingly all collide as he is thrust into the middle of a conspiracy that threatens the very existence of humanity. Thanks to his time as a soldier, he has the skills needed to survive and fight the powers that be.
MindsEye certainly impresses with its visuals, as it’s making use of the Unreal 5 Engine to great effect. The game world is full of little details that make it really pop, from lighting to reflections to meaty explosions, it’s looking like an experience that has a AAA budget behind it.
However, even with all the visual bells and whistles, something about MindsEye just feels a bit off. While the character models look nicely detailed, they also feel incredibly robotic. For example, when the protagonist is fighting through hordes of enemies, when an opponent is dispatched, the animations just look janky.
Another concerning aspect of this project is the reliance on the community to deliver fresh content for other players to enjoy. The developer is touting a creation tool available on PC that will give players full access to assets from within the game to make highly custom content. It could be a great feature, thanks to the creativity within the community, but it could just as easily fall flat on its face if it's not well executed.
At the very least, interested players will be able to jump into MindsEye for a reasonable $59.99 when it comes out on June 10 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X and PC.