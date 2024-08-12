Forget The Radeon RX 7400 And 7300, AMD's Partners Reportedly Shift Focus To RDNA 4
While RDNA 3 has had its share of both success and shortcomings, there is still excitement for the upcoming AMD RDNA 4 GPUs. The current AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT has been a popular choice for gamers looking to save a few bucks compared to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, with minimal compromises.
AMD has gained marketshare from Intel in the CPU space, but GPUs still remain an NVIDIA GeForce RTX stronghold.
While NVIDIA is yet to announce its next-generation Blackwell GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, AMD's RDNA 4 is shrouded in even more mystery. The RX 7600, 7600 XT, 7700 XT, and 7800 XT remain the latest products from AMD that fall under the $500 price point for gamers.
While the supposedly named RX 8000 series GPUs should release sometime in 2025, it is more likely we would see the top-shelf more expensive GPUs make an appearance first. With this lack of the RX 7300 and 7400, it looks like budget-conscious gamers have to stick with would with what GPUs are currently available.