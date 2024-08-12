Forget The Radeon RX 7400 And 7300, AMD's Partners Reportedly Shift Focus To RDNA 4

popular choice for gamers looking to save a few bucks compared to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, with minimal compromises.









While NVIDIA is yet to announce its next-generation Blackwell GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, AMD's RDNA 4 is shrouded in even more mystery. The RX 7600, 7600 XT, 7700 XT, and 7800 XT remain the latest products from AMD that fall under the $500 price point for gamers.



While the supposedly named RX 8000 series GPUs should release sometime in 2025, it is more likely we would see the top-shelf more expensive GPUs make an appearance first. With this While the lack of a more entry level RX 7300 and RX 7400 may disappoint some budget-conscious gamers, the focus is certainly not wasted on next-gen RDNA 4 GPUs. While the data center and AI GPU market has been blazing hot the last few years, consumer grade gaming GPUs have had a general decline with PCs in a sales slump While NVIDIA is yet to announce its next-generation Blackwell GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, AMD's RDNA 4 is shrouded in even more mystery. The RX 7600, 7600 XT, 7700 XT, and 7800 XT remain the latest products from AMD that fall under the $500 price point for gamers.While the supposedly named RX 8000 series GPUs should release sometime in 2025, it is more likely we would see the top-shelf more expensive GPUs make an appearance first. With this lack of the RX 7300 and 7400 , it looks like budget-conscious gamers have to stick with would with what GPUs are currently available.