Forget The Radeon RX 7400 And 7300, AMD's Partners Reportedly Shift Focus To RDNA 4

popular choice for gamers looking to save a few bucks compared to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, with minimal compromises.









While NVIDIA is yet to announce its next-generation Blackwell GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, AMD's RDNA 4 is shrouded in even more mystery. The RX 7600, 7600 XT, 7700 XT, and 7800 XT remain the latest products from AMD that fall under the $500 price point for gamers.



AMD has followed in the footsteps of NVIDIA with its Radeon RX GPUs, trying to gain market share anywhere that it can. While the class-leading halo products such as the Radeon RX 7900 XT X are released early in the life cycle of a GPU architecture, the entry level products often follow years later. It appears as though some models such as the RX 7300 and RX 7400 may never see the light of day, as board partners warp ahead to AMD's RDNA 4 according to Benchlife. While RDNA 3 has had its share of both success and shortcomings, there is still excitement for the upcoming AMD RDNA 4 GPUs. AMD has gained marketshare from Intel in the CPU space, but GPUs still remain an NVIDIA GeForce RTX stronghold.