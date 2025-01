Ford's New Megazilla 7.3L V8 Engine Is A Supercharged 1000 HP Beast

Megazilla 2.0

Ford Performance has unveiled two new crate motors for your next project car: one is the supercharged 7.3-liter 1,000+ horsepower Megazilla 2.0 V8, while the other is the supercharged 5.0-liter 810 hp Coyote V8. One is completely street legal and even comes with a two-year warranty; unfortunately it's not the Megazilla—that's for off-road and competitive use only. Party poopers.Shoehorning engines for a car mod is rather pointless if the engine itself isn't anything special. For this reason, Ford Performance Parts (previously called Ford Racing) has been offering a catalog of drool-worthy powerplants like the supercharged 5.2-liter Raptor R crate engine rated for 760 hp and 625 lb-ft of torque or the 9.4-liter Big Block that makes 655 horses and 710 lb-ft.Later this year, Ford will be adding to the catalog with a couple of goodies. First, the current 7.3-liter Megazilla will be getting a new version. Deemed Megazilla 2.0, the lump gains a Gen 6 3.0-liter Whipple Supercharger, raising the (oh so pedestrian) 612 hp of the former to well over 1000 hp. Megazilla 2.0 will sport forged pistons, connecting rods, and a steel crank, ported and polished cylinder heads, and upgraded valve springs. Caveat though, Ford specifically states that "it’s for competition-use only, like for desert racing pre-runners and dragstrip dominators." Using the motor outside of these constraints won't void the warranty, however, because there is none to begin with.For those who'd rather have something more DMV-friendly, consider the other drop-in option: the already potent Mustang Dark Horse 5.0-liter Coyote mated to the same 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger. The factory reckons 800+ horses and 615 lb-ft from this combination (as installed on a Mustang with active exhaust), and even comes with a two-year (or 24,000 mile) warranty. This engine kit also comes with GT500 fuel injectors, a revised throttle body, plus an intercooler. Pricing of either kit has not been shared yet, but for reference, the Megazilla 1.0 sells for $23k and the standard 460 hp Coyote retails for $12k. Ford already sells the Gen 6 Whipple for $10k, so we can expect the new supercharged 5.0- and 7.3-liter motors to increase by around that much when they go on sale in Q4 2025.Photo credits: Ford Performance