CATEGORIES
home News

Ford's New Megazilla 7.3L V8 Engine Is A Supercharged 1000 HP Beast

by Aaron LeongFriday, January 31, 2025, 11:25 AM EDT
hero Ford%20Performance SC Coyote 01
Ford Performance has unveiled two new crate motors for your next project car: one is the supercharged 7.3-liter 1,000+ horsepower Megazilla 2.0 V8, while the other is the supercharged 5.0-liter 810 hp Coyote V8. One is completely street legal and even comes with a two-year warranty; unfortunately it's not the Megazilla—that's for off-road and competitive use only. Party poopers.

Shoehorning engines for a car mod is rather pointless if the engine itself isn't anything special. For this reason, Ford Performance Parts (previously called Ford Racing) has been offering a catalog of drool-worthy powerplants like the supercharged 5.2-liter Raptor R crate engine rated for 760 hp and 625 lb-ft of torque or the 9.4-liter Big Block that makes 655 horses and 710 lb-ft. 

Ford%20Performance SC Megazilla2 02%20(2)
Megazilla 2.0

Later this year, Ford will be adding to the catalog with a couple of goodies. First, the current 7.3-liter Megazilla will be getting a new version. Deemed Megazilla 2.0, the lump gains a Gen 6 3.0-liter Whipple Supercharger, raising the (oh so pedestrian) 612 hp of the former to well over 1000 hp. Megazilla 2.0 will sport forged pistons, connecting rods, and a steel crank, ported and polished cylinder heads, and upgraded valve springs. Caveat though, Ford specifically states that "it’s for competition-use only, like for desert racing pre-runners and dragstrip dominators." Using the motor outside of these constraints won't void the warranty, however, because there is none to begin with.

For those who'd rather have something more DMV-friendly, consider the other drop-in option: the already potent Mustang Dark Horse 5.0-liter Coyote mated to the same 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger. The factory reckons 800+ horses and 615 lb-ft from this combination (as installed on a Mustang with active exhaust), and even comes with a two-year (or 24,000 mile) warranty. This engine kit also comes with GT500 fuel injectors, a revised throttle body, plus an intercooler.

Pricing of either kit has not been shared yet, but for reference, the Megazilla 1.0 sells for $23k and the standard 460 hp Coyote retails for $12k. Ford already sells the Gen 6 Whipple for $10k, so we can expect the new supercharged 5.0- and 7.3-liter motors to increase by around that much when they go on sale in Q4 2025.

Photo credits: Ford Performance
Tags:  Automobiles, ford, (NYSE:F)
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment