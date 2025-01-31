Ford's New Megazilla 7.3L V8 Engine Is A Supercharged 1000 HP Beast
Shoehorning engines for a car mod is rather pointless if the engine itself isn't anything special. For this reason, Ford Performance Parts (previously called Ford Racing) has been offering a catalog of drool-worthy powerplants like the supercharged 5.2-liter Raptor R crate engine rated for 760 hp and 625 lb-ft of torque or the 9.4-liter Big Block that makes 655 horses and 710 lb-ft.
Later this year, Ford will be adding to the catalog with a couple of goodies. First, the current 7.3-liter Megazilla will be getting a new version. Deemed Megazilla 2.0, the lump gains a Gen 6 3.0-liter Whipple Supercharger, raising the (oh so pedestrian) 612 hp of the former to well over 1000 hp. Megazilla 2.0 will sport forged pistons, connecting rods, and a steel crank, ported and polished cylinder heads, and upgraded valve springs. Caveat though, Ford specifically states that "it’s for competition-use only, like for desert racing pre-runners and dragstrip dominators." Using the motor outside of these constraints won't void the warranty, however, because there is none to begin with.
For those who'd rather have something more DMV-friendly, consider the other drop-in option: the already potent Mustang Dark Horse 5.0-liter Coyote mated to the same 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger. The factory reckons 800+ horses and 615 lb-ft from this combination (as installed on a Mustang with active exhaust), and even comes with a two-year (or 24,000 mile) warranty. This engine kit also comes with GT500 fuel injectors, a revised throttle body, plus an intercooler.
Pricing of either kit has not been shared yet, but for reference, the Megazilla 1.0 sells for $23k and the standard 460 hp Coyote retails for $12k. Ford already sells the Gen 6 Whipple for $10k, so we can expect the new supercharged 5.0- and 7.3-liter motors to increase by around that much when they go on sale in Q4 2025.
Photo credits: Ford Performance