by Brandon HillTuesday, May 18, 2021, 02:25 PM EDT

Ford’s F-150 Lightning All-Electric Pickup Gets Early Reveal During Biden Speech

Ford’s first all-electric pickup truck was supposed to be officially unveiled for the first time Wednesday at 9:30 pm ET. However, Ford took the opportunity to give us an early glimpse at the vehicle during President Joe Biden’s visit to the company's Rouge Truck Factory in Dearborn, Michigan.

Not surprisingly, the F-150 Lightning is not a dramatic departure with respect to styling from the all-new 2021 F-150 that debuted last year. The primary difference appears to be a full-length LED lightbar that bisects the daytime running lights outlining the headlamps. There’s also a blackout grille and a slightly reshaped lower bumper.

Besides these changes, there’s not much else we can make out, except for what looks to be a door for the charger in the driver’s side front fender. In the tweet below, we get a glimpse at the massive battery pack, which is nestled within the truck's ladder frame.

We’ll have to wait until tomorrow night to get official specs for the F-150 Lightning, but we’d imagine that it will surpass the 430 horsepower and 570 lb-ft torque figures of its Mustang Mach-E sibling. We should also expect to see a driving range in excess of 300 miles (and perhaps close to 400 miles in top-trim configs) if Ford wants to be able to compete with the likes of the Tesla Cybertruck (which has yet to launch, in typical Tesla fashion) and the Rivian R1T (which is scheduled to launch this summer).

Stay tuned for more details as they become available…

