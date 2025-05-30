CATEGORIES
home News

Ford Recalls Over 1 Million Vehicles Over A Crash Risk, What You Need To Know

by Aaron LeongFriday, May 30, 2025, 12:41 PM EDT
hero ford lineup
Ford Motor Company has initiated another massive recall affecting over 1 million vehicles across a wide range of its popular models, including trucks, SUVs, and electric vehicles, due to a software glitch that can cause the rearview camera display to malfunction. The issue, which could see the camera image delay, freeze, or fail to appear entirely when the vehicle is in reverse, significantly increases the risk of a crash. This extensive recall comes as a critical safety measure, impacting an estimated 1,075,299 vehicles in the United States alone.

backup camera

The problem stems from an error within the Ford Sync4 infotainment system's software, which is responsible for managing various dashboard functions, including the rearview camera feed. When the software bugs out, drivers could suddenly find themselves missing a crucial visual aid while backing up; Ford fears that this could heighten the risk of collisions.

While Dearborn has reported only one alleged minor crash resulting in property damage related to this issue, the company is finally taking action. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) had contacted Ford earlier this year regarding numerous complaints about rearview camera failures, particularly in 2021-2023 F-150 models.

The recall encompasses a broad spectrum of Ford and Lincoln vehicles from model years 2021 to 2025. Affected Ford models include the 2021-2024 Bronco, F-150, and Edge; 2023-2024 Escape; 2023-2024 F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550, and F-600 Super Duty trucks; 2022-2024 Expedition; 2022-2025 Transit; 2021-2023 Mustang Mach-E; 2024 Ranger; and 2024 Mustang. Lincoln's luxury lineup is also affected, with the 2021-2023 Nautilus, 2022-2024 Navigator, and 2023-2024 Corsair included in the recall.

For owners of these recalled vehicles, the good news is that the remedy is a free software update via the accessory protocol interface module (APIM). This update can be performed by a Ford or Lincoln dealer, or, for vehicles equipped with the capability, through an over-the-air (OTA) update, eliminating the need for a dealership visit.

So far, Ford is prepping recall letters to be mailed by June 16. A second more detailed letter will follow once the software remedy is fully available, which is anticipated sometime in the third quarter of 2025. Until the update is applied, drivers are advised to exercise extreme caution when backing up and rely on traditional mirror checks to ensure safety. You know, like they teach you in driver's ed.

Owners who believe their vehicle might be affected can visit Ford's recall website, contact their local Ford dealer, or reach out to Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 for more information.
Tags:  Recall, ford, (NYSE:F)
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment