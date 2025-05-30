Ford Recalls Over 1 Million Vehicles Over A Crash Risk, What You Need To Know
The problem stems from an error within the Ford Sync4 infotainment system's software, which is responsible for managing various dashboard functions, including the rearview camera feed. When the software bugs out, drivers could suddenly find themselves missing a crucial visual aid while backing up; Ford fears that this could heighten the risk of collisions.
The recall encompasses a broad spectrum of Ford and Lincoln vehicles from model years 2021 to 2025. Affected Ford models include the 2021-2024 Bronco, F-150, and Edge; 2023-2024 Escape; 2023-2024 F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550, and F-600 Super Duty trucks; 2022-2024 Expedition; 2022-2025 Transit; 2021-2023 Mustang Mach-E; 2024 Ranger; and 2024 Mustang. Lincoln's luxury lineup is also affected, with the 2021-2023 Nautilus, 2022-2024 Navigator, and 2023-2024 Corsair included in the recall.
For owners of these recalled vehicles, the good news is that the remedy is a free software update via the accessory protocol interface module (APIM). This update can be performed by a Ford or Lincoln dealer, or, for vehicles equipped with the capability, through an over-the-air (OTA) update, eliminating the need for a dealership visit.
So far, Ford is prepping recall letters to be mailed by June 16. A second more detailed letter will follow once the software remedy is fully available, which is anticipated sometime in the third quarter of 2025. Until the update is applied, drivers are advised to exercise extreme caution when backing up and rely on traditional mirror checks to ensure safety. You know, like they teach you in driver's ed.
Owners who believe their vehicle might be affected can visit Ford's recall website, contact their local Ford dealer, or reach out to Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 for more information.