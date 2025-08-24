CATEGORIES
These Football Gameday TV Deals Bring The Boom With Savings Up To 40% Off

by Paul LillySunday, August 24, 2025, 10:23 AM EDT
TCL QM6K mini LED TV with an NFL player on the display.
If, like Carried Underwood, you've been waiting all day for Sunday night and, in the immortal words of Hank Williams Jr., are ready for some football, then you know that the only thing left is to make sure you have a proper TV to catch the on-field action this season. What if you don't? No need to fret because we found some fantastic deals on a variety of TVs.

For those of you who want to go big, you can score a ginormous 85-inch TCL QM6K QD-Mini LED TV for under a grand right now—it's on sale for $996.99 at Amazon (34% off). This discount brings TCL's monstrous display back down to its lowest price ever, which it hit for a couple of weeks in July. Simply put, this is a sweet deal, given its size and combination of quantum dot and mini LED technologies.

This is considered an entry-level mini LED TV by today's standards, but it's a great option for the money. It's big, obviously, but also bright with mini LED backlighting and it's fast with a 144Hz native refresh rate, making it suitable for gaming. And to that end, it can hit 288Hz at 1080p. It also boasts low input lag, HDMI 2.1 connectivity, and variable refresh rate (VRR) support.

If you don't need to go that big, TCL's 55-inch QM6K QD-Mini LED TV is on sale for $446.99 at Amazon (26% off). It's much smaller than the 85-inch behemoth, but also about half the price. A few other options within the QM6K family...
Pricing on mini LED models has fallen over the past few years, to the point where even a 98-inch beast can be had for under two large.

LG QNED75 mini LED TV on a gray gradient background.

Another option in the mini LED space is LG's 50-inch QNED75 (50QNED75URA), which is now available for $359.99 at Amazon (40% off). It's a limited time deal and another all-time low price, albeit from a marketplace seller (BrandsMartUSA).

This is about as affordable as it gets for mini LED. LG released its QNED75 series in 2023, and while it's now a couple of years old, it's an excellent all-around TV, according to the review posted at Rtings. It employs quantum dot technology like TCL's models above, it features a pair of full bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports supporting 4K gaming at 120Hz with VRR, and offers up Dolby Vision support for HDR duties.

It's also great for watching sports with a generous viewing angle, good handling of reflections, and the ability to fend off glare in a moderately bright room.

Here are some more TV deals to get your read for the upcoming NFL season...

Hisense U6 mini LED TV on a gray gradient background.
