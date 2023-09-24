More Powerful Fire TV Stick 4K Preorders Take Top New Release Spot On Amazon





In the movie Field of Streams, Amazon heard a voice saying, "If you build it, they will come." Okay, it was actually Field of Dreams (based on the novel Shoeless Joe) and Kevin Costner's character Ray Kinsella who heard, "If you build it, he will come," (not "they"). But hey, you say 'Tomato', we say 'Check out these new Fire TV Stick 4K streaming devices from Amazon!'





Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which is available to preorder for $59.99 (it releases on September 27, 2023). The latest iteration of Amazon's flagship Fire TV dongle touts an upgraded 2GHz quad-core processor and support for Wi-Fi 6E connectivity for fast and smooth streaming.





It's also Amazon's first discrete streaming media player to sport the company's Fire TV Ambient Experience, a feature that was previously only available on the Fire TV Omni QLED series. What this does is turn your TV into a virtual art gallery with over 2,000 free, "gallery-quality pieces of artwork" displayed when you're not watching TV.





The latest Fire TV Stick 4K Max also boasts twice the storage at 16GB, along with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Atmos audio.





Fire Stick 4K that's available to preorder for $49.99. It also supports 4K streaming, as well as the same assortment of HDR specifications and Dolby Atmos audio. However, it offers up 8GB of storage and uses Wi-Fi 6. If you don't care about the Fire TV Ambient Experience, you can save a few bucks with Amazon's new













Fire TV Soundbar that's available to preorder for $119.99. It's described as a "two-channel companion device" for filling your room with sound. Compact in design, it only measures 24 inches long. It offers support for DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio, and is compatible with all Fire TV devices. Additionally, Bluetooth support means you can jam out to playlists on your mobile phone or other Bluetooth-enabled devices. Amazon is also releasing an all-new





Fire TV Stick 4K Max + Fire TV Soundbar bundle for $179.98 on preorder. There's no discount for the bundle, though, just the added convenience of a single listing for both items. Note that you can pick up a













LG's S75Q soundbar that's on sale for $334.30 at Amazon (save $265.69). This is a 3.1.2-channel soundbar with a dedicated subwoofer and 380W of power, Dolby Atmos support for immersive sound, and HDMI (eARC) supporting 4K pass-through with Dolby Vision. If you're wanting a higher end audio experience with more thump, check out





Here are some worthwhile bargains...