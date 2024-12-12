CATEGORIES
Microsoft Is About To Make File Sharing Between Windows And iPhone Way Easier

by Alan VelascoThursday, December 12, 2024, 10:14 AM EDT
Apple users who venture outside the company’s ecosystem suffer from a less than stellar experience. Microsoft has worked over the years to make things a little easier for Windows PC users with iPhones. It provides the Phone Link app on PCs alongside the Link to Windows app for iPhone, which allows the devices to at least have some basic integration. It appears as if this experience will get a little bit smoother as Microsoft has some improvements in the works.

Windows Insiders running at least version 1.24112.89.0 of Phone Link are now able to access a new setup option that enables file sharing between their PCs and iPhones. While on iPhone, tapping the share button will display “Link to Windows” as an option to send a file to a PC. To share a file from a Windows PC to an iPhone, users can right click on a file and choose “share” from the available options and then click on “My Phone.”

Even with the addition of this file sharing feature that will eventually become available to all users, integration between iPhone and PCs will still be severely limited. Namely because Apple locks down its devices with fervor, as it doesn’t want to lose the competitive advantage that it enjoys with the features it can offer within its ecosystem. At least Microsoft is showing a willingness to put in the effort to provide a better experience to iPhone users who opt to roll with Windows instead of macOS.

Hopefully Microsoft continues chipping away at this integration issue and brings more useful features to its users, providing iPhone owners with more choices when it comes to their desktop operating system.
